Pupils at Musina school write exams under trees

Alex Japho Matlala

The Limpopo department of education set aside R1.5 billion for infrastructure development this financial year, but nearly 900 pupils in a Musina school are writing their year-end examinations under trees and in three dilapidated mobile classrooms.

Yesterday, 56 matric pupils at Lwaphungu Secondary School in Tshiungani village outside Musina were squeezed into three mobile classrooms, which had seen better days following the extreme heat and torrential rains that fell in Limpopo in recent months.

“Musina is one of the towns where temperatures often go sky high, exceeding 38 degrees Celsius,” said a grade 12 pupil, who asked not to be named.

“So being crammed in these mobile classrooms may affect our performance during exams.”

‘When they fail exams, we may not blame them’

Chair of the school governing body Phineas Tshibalo said he was disappointed at the provincial department for its “slow pace” in dealing with the crisis.

“We gave them the picture of the school in time, but all they could do was to make empty promises,” said Tshibalo. “What type of leadership do we have here? I don’t think we have leadership in this province.

“Please Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa, just know that when our children fail their exams, we may not blame them, we may also not blame the educators nor should we blame parents. Blame the Limpopo department of education under the leadership of Premier [Stan] Mathabatha,” he said.

The school has 896 pupils, most attending classes under trees.

“Everyone knows how hot Limpopo is. During the peak of summer, classes rotate around the trees in an endeavour to get shade. During summer these trees carry venomous snakes that often fall on them.

“Worse, during the rainy season, we are forced to send kids home because there is nowhere to hide.

“The South African Weather Services announced this week there will be more rain… If it rains, we will have no option but to send our children back home.”

In June, The Citizen reported the appalling conditions pupils and teachers at the school were forced to endure during winter.

The school said in 2002 the government built four classrooms; two were used as the principal’s and teachers’ offices. In 2004, the department provided four mobile classrooms, one of which is currently used as a staff room.

The school obtained a 54% matric pass rate last year. Teachers and parents said the dismal performance was due to low morale.

‘Taking exams under trees is news to us’

The South African Democratic Teachers Union in Limpopo was baffled by the situation.

“Taking exams under trees is news to us,” said Sadtu Limpopo deputy provincial secretary Mulalo Nevari, adding the matter needed urgent intervention.

“We will establish all the facts through our local branch. We will speak to the right voices and see what is possible to urgently address the problem,” he said.

Through her spokesperson, former MEC Polly Boshielo said in June she was aware of the problems and promised to dispatch education inspectors to the school.

But yesterday the school said no education officials had set foot on the school premises this year.

Current Limpopo basic education spokesperson Mike Maringa said professionals were doing all the necessary preparations for construction to begin at the school and work is expected to begin before the end of this financial year. – news@citizen.co.za