Manamela urges young people to apply early for 2027 TVET places

The minister called on young people to take advantage of the opportunities available through TVET colleges.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has urged young South Africans to start planning for their futures now and apply early to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges for the 2027 academic year.

Manamela is encouraging prospective students to make use of the September 2026 application window instead of waiting until January, when opportunities at some institutions may already be limited.

Applications for TVET colleges close on 30 September 2026.

Don’t wait until January

Manamela said young people could use their previous-year results to apply and should use the application period to explore their interests, assess different occupational offerings and identify the skills they want to develop.

The department said making informed decisions about education and training early could help young people access opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and further learning.

Manamela said TVET colleges should be seen as an important part of the country’s post-school education system, rather than an alternative for students who could not secure university admission.

“We must change the way we think about TVET Colleges. They are not a second choice for young people who do not get admitted into a university.

“They are one of the pathways provided for in the PSET sector and central to the Skills Revolution,” he said.

TVET colleges not a second choice

Manamela said government was working towards a post-school education and training system that linked education and skills development to economic opportunities.

“We are building a Post-School Education and Training system that connects learning to the skills our economy needs and creates pathways from education to opportunity,” he said.

He called on young people to take advantage of the opportunities available through TVET colleges.

The minister also urged parents, guardians, teachers and Life Orientation teachers to play an active role in helping young people make informed career decisions.

He said they should start conversations about career choices, explain the different education and training pathways available and encourage young people to consider TVET colleges as institutions of choice.

‘Explore. Choose. Apply’

The call forms part of government’s broader Skills Revolution, which aims to ensure education and training translate into practical skills and economic opportunities.

“The message is simple: EXPLORE. CHOOSE. APPLY,” the department said.

Information about TVET colleges is available directly from the colleges or through the department of Higher Education and Training website.