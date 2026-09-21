Nsfas restores funding for 357 NMU students after qualification code error

The deputy minister says blocking campus entrances and preventing students from attending classes has no place at a university.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has restored funding for 357 Nelson Mandela University (NMU), students enrolled in extended programmes who had been defunded because of incorrect qualification codes.

The confirmation came during Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Yusuf Cassim’s official visit to the university’s Gqeberha campus on Friday, 18 September.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education and Training, Nsfas also confirmed that all allowances for the affected students were up to date.

Cassim took up the funding issue shortly after his appointment in July 2026 and repeatedly raised it with Nsfas in an effort to expedite assistance.

The scheme has further committed to meeting NMU’s finance team this week to address outstanding matters and ensure affected students receive assistance.

Nsfas funding, food and accommodation concerns

The visit to NMU, which included engagements at its George campus on Saturday, 19 September, followed concerns raised by students through Cassim’s Helpdesk.

The engagements aimed to hear directly from students, involve institutional stakeholders and bring sector partners together to develop practical solutions to barriers affecting student well-being and success.

At the Gqeberha campus, students raised concerns about Nsfas funding, including defunding linked to GAP investigations, incorrect qualification codes and dual registration.

They also highlighted delays in implementing the announced opt-out from the cafeteria-based Meal Management System (MMS).

This was despite the university’s commitment to complete the necessary safety and infrastructure assessment by the end of the first semester.

Students also raised challenges relating to food, accommodation and Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) bursaries.

Setas, including the Transport Education and Training Authority (Teta) and merSETA, were already assisting students on the ground and committed to further engagement with NMU.

“We will continue to go where the issues are. The Deputy Minister’s Helpdesk assists all students,” Cassim said.

“Those who need Nsfas funding restored, those who cannot access meals, those experiencing disability support delays, and those raising safety and health concerns must not be crowded out by disruption or student politics.”

Students raise meal system and safety concerns

At the George campus, students again raised concerns about delays in implementing the MMS opt-out.

They reported that the food was unhealthy, some items carried a 36% mark-up, and Halal options were unavailable.

Students also linked safety concerns to off-campus accommodation and transport, while reporting difficulties accessing effective campus health services.

Higher Health will engage with NMU’s campus health services to identify gaps in student support.

Disability support was another concern, with students reporting delays in disability allowance approvals.

Cassim instructed Nsfas to review the status of payments to the institution for meal allowances linked to the MMS and develop an operational plan to allow students to opt out as soon as possible.

He emphasised that students must have a choice and should not be locked into meal arrangements they did not choose.

Cassim condemns campus disruptions

The ministry said Cassim proceeded with the Gqeberha engagement despite attempts by some student organisations to disrupt the programme.

The deputy minister said blocking campus entrances and preventing students from attending classes or meeting government officials had no place on campus.

“Students who came in good faith, some of them in tears, were denied access to the very people who could help them. Politics cannot be used to block other students from government services. That must stop,” he said.

Cassim apologised to students and partners for the challenges experienced during Friday’s visit, saying the incidents were beyond his office’s control.

“However, they should not prevent us from working collectively to ensure that no student is left behind,” he said.

The ministry said Cassim, an NMU alumnus and former student representative council president, remained committed to supporting the institution and its students.