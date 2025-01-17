Need a matric exam re-mark? Here are the NSC and IEB deadlines

Matric exam re-marks are common way to gain a few percentage points and increase a C to B or earn a distinction.

Re-marking your matric exam can earn a valuable extra percentage or two.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) sent out a notification on Thursday reminding matrics that should they require a re-mark, they should submit their request by the end of the month.

Matrics can ask for a re-mark, ask that their tallies be re-checked, or ask to view their answer sheets after they have been re-marked.

How much does it cost to request a re-mark?

The options are available to both full-time and part-time national senior certificate candidates (NSC), as well as Independent Examination Board pupils, but at a cost.

NSC re-marks cost R120, re-checks cost just R30 and the option to view the candidate’s answers after the re-mark will cost R230.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not easy’: Are the teachers behind matric results top achievers appreciated enough?

IEB candidates can also apply for a re-mark at a cost of R120 and can do so online.

The window for NSC re-mark applications opened on 14 January and will close on 29 January, while the IEB window shuts on 31 January.

The outcome of the NSC re-mark will then be released on 7 March, while the IEB re-marks will be available from 1 March.

“Candidates should note that they may apply at the school or centre where they sat for their 2024 examinations,” stated the DBE.

Second chance matric programme

The option to re-write a matric exam in full also exists for those looking to improve their final results.

Registration for the Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP) opened in October and will close on 7 February.

“The SCMP is a matric rewrite programme that was established in 2016 for learners who would like to improve their results or eventually complete their matric qualification on a part-time basis,” explained the DBE.

The programme aims to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate (SC).

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and former Minister of Higher Education Blaze Nzimande urged those struggling to get passed the final hurdle to take advantage of the SCMP.

NOW READ: Matric class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications