Matric Class of 2024: Universities receive record number of applications for 2025 intake

Universities have noted that the volume of applicants has outstripped available spaces, with the matrics of 2024 the largest yet.

Matriculants are reflecting on the overall outcome of their 12-year school slog but the next step on the ladder looms.

Those dreaming of university have waited anxiously for their acceptance notifications, as universities sift through the deluge of requests.

Universities elaborated on the how the intake for 2025 was shaping up, the benchmarks they need to meet and offered advice on how to ensure academic success.

Not enough space for students

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) noted a record number of applications for the 2025 intake, with 400 000 applicants making 760 000 study choices.

This is up from 60 000 applicants making 125 000 study choices the previous year, while the university said applications from top achievers rose to 12 500 for this year.

ALSO READ: Class of 2024 matric results: How we overcame

UJ told The Citizen that the volume of applicants was incompatible with the course space available.

Their Bachelor of Education Senior Phase course accommodates roughly 500 students, but the university had received more than 60 000 applications.

Their Diploma in Public Relations and Communications received 44 500 applications for roughly 60 spaces, while the Batchelor of Nursing has 37 500 applications for roughly 50 spaces.

“Because of the large number of applications for limited number of spaces, our programmes fill up with applicants with very high admission points scores,” said UJ’s media team.

Increase in marks of applicants

Stellenbosch University (SU) has seen a gradual increase in the marks of grade 12s applying for their courses.

“A factor that could have played a role is a significant growth in the number of learners applying to the university – far more than the growth in available places,” Stellies’ media team told The Citizen.

“As a result, the competition for available places is also higher leading to a higher quality of registered students,” they added.

The jump between high school and university has been seen as insurmountable for some, but the University of Pretoria (UP) said students are adjusting better as years go by.

“The undergraduate first year module pass rate has increased from 79% in 2014 to 87% in 2024,” confirmed UPs media team.

ALSO READ: ‘End the 30% matric pass mark’: Bosa demands 50% as department gears for Class of 2024 results

However, UP noted that less matriculants passed maths and science in 2023, which affected their 2024 science, technology, engineering and mathematics programmes.

This trend continued in the matric class of 2024, with 75.6% passing physical science, fractionally down from 76.2% the previous year.

The maths pass rate increased from 63.5% to 69.1% in 2024, however, 12 338 less learners were registered to write the subject in 2024.

Adjusting to university

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi this week called for the writing of one exam, but UJ, Tuks and Stellies all stated that students were admitted based on the merits of their application, regardless of which system they had come through.

To assist students in adapting to the demands of university, UJ has a host of safety-nets, including their UJ 101 student orientation programme.

“UJ has implemented several key initiatives to enhance student success, including the ‘pause & advise’ system for module cancellations, service module reviews, and integrated strategies targeting undergraduate performance, graduation rates, and timely completion,” said UJ.

“Further interventions such as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for academics, smart classrooms, peer-assisted learning, and improved articulation between modules have been developed to address barriers and optimize academic outcomes,” they added.

Advise for aspiring students

The matric class of 2024 have done all they can and their fate lies with the universities, who urge students not to delay their registration when offered a space.

All these universities listed the same criteria needed for success in 2025 — hard work, preparation and adherence to deadlines.

The same is applicable for those still in high school laying the foundations of their applications.

“They should ensure that they get good marks, choose the programmes that will lead to the careers they wish to follow, and take note of the closing dates for applications,” UP stated.

“It is also important to apply on time and submit a second choice. Many of the applicants don’t submit additional choices, and this limits their chances to be accepted at UJ,” the university said.

“Prospective students should also keep their options open by applying to more than one institution and programmes within that institution,” advised Stellies.

NOW READ: ‘It’s not easy’: Are the teachers behind matric results top achievers appreciated enough?