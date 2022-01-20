How to prepare for and cope with poor matric results

Narissa Subramoney

Sometimes, no matter how much one prepares, the matric results you receive are not the ones you envisioned.

Distance educator Brainline says it is important that Grade 12’s prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and psychologically for their matric results, whatever the outcome may be.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already released its matric results this week, and the Department of Basic Education is expected to release results on Thursday evening.

Brainline Mentor Liezel Bruwer says the class of 2021 has once again had to cope with a radically different environment due to Covid-19.

“It is, therefore, important to take this into account, said Bruwer.

Your matric results don’t define you

“Remember that the results don’t define you as a person and that everyone has a different set of skills, knowledge and attributes,’ emphasised Bruwer.

She said parents and guardians also have an effect on how students experience the waiting time and receiving results.

Tips for parents during this period:

• Check the expectations you set for your children and ensure these expectations are realistic.

• Continuously reassure your children that you believe in them and that you will be there for them no matter what.

• Do not compare results between siblings or with any other students. Compare their current performance with their past performance.

Tips for pupils during this period:

• Replace self-criticism with self-correction – you can learn from your mistakes.

• Talk to someone – if you are upset or unhappy with your marks.

• Exams are not the end of the world.

• Don’t compare your results with friends.



Pupils who are anticipating poor results may experience disappointment and stress ahead of receiving their results.

In this case, it is important to discuss options with your family and teachers to put things in perspective.

“The most important thing is not to panic. If your results are lower than expected, work through your options with your parents and mentor.

“Contact your tertiary institution and discuss your marks with them, if you fear that it might have an influence on the entrance requirements,’ Bruwer explains.

There are other options available besides asking for a remark.

If you were registered for the October/November 2021 exams and completed the Oral, PAT, Practical and SBA components, you are eligible to register directly with the IEB to write the May 2022 exams.

Students who deferred some subjects to May and learners who want to improve their marks may do so. There is no restriction on the number of subjects you may register for.

Bruwer says another alternative is to repeat Grade 12 to improve all the subject marks.

In the long run, it might prove to be a better alternative for pupils who did not fare well due to various circumstances and poor results might influence their future plans.

“But don’t make any rash decisions.

“Don’t rush, take your time, weigh your options, don’t be influenced by friends or news headlines and make the right decision for your future.”

