High number of school dropouts a concern – DA

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi alongside MEC for Education Matome Chiloane hosted the 2023 matric results announcement on Friday, 19 January 2024, at Microsoft Corporate Offices. Picture: GDE Media

Limpopo’s improvement in the matric pass rate has been celebrated by all, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) is concerned about the number of dropouts from Grades 10 to 12 in the past three years.

According to the party, of the 147 934 pupils who enrolled for Grade 10 in 2021, only 93 533 wrote the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

This, it said, meant that 54 401 pupils (36.8%) have dropped out between Grade 10 and matric. The DA in Limpopo congratulated the pupils who sat for the 2023 NSC examinations, which improved the provincial pass rate to 79.54%.

It said this was a significant increase from 72.1% in the previous year and 66.7% in 2021.

“We wish these pupils success in their future endeavours,” said DA Limpopo leader Lindy Wilson yesterday.

Although the recent results were a significant improvement, she said the failure to pupils in the province’s education system was a major concern.

“Allowing so many pupils to drop out will only exacerbate the youth unemployment and poverty crisis Limpopo is already facing.

“Pupils will be deprived of opportunities such as higher education and employment that may improve their lives and that of their families,” said Wilson.

“The poor performance of progressed pupils also continue to be a cause for concern for the province with only 4 261 candidates (42.2%) passing out of the 10 092 who wrote the NSC exams.

Worse, the province had 31 schools which failed to reach a 40% pass rate,” said Wilson.

During the recent Limpopo budget adjustment held at The Ranch Resort outside Polokwane, premier Stan Mathabatha said Limpopo has recorded a significant reduction in the unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2023-24 financial year.

He said the province had a 30.8% unemployed rate in the third quarter of 2023-24 financial year. “According to recent survey conducted by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, Limpopo continues to register growth, with 70 000 jobs created in the third quarter of this financial year alone.

Remarkably, Limpopo has created 202 000 jobs on a year on year basis, positioning it as the third-largest job creator in South Africa,” said Mathabatha.

He singled out food security as one of his biggest weapons to fight poverty and unemployment that continue to ravage the province.