How to get a job after high school

You finally have your Grade 12 certificate and want to immediately build a career in the world of work.

Afterall, not everyone wants to go the academic route and study, and not everyone has the financial means to do so.

The prospects of entering a job market and securing a good job without a matric certificate are non-existent. A matric qualification opens your first door to a job opportunity.

With many graduates languishing at home without jobs, competition is high for the very limited opportunities out there.

Although most employers look for prior experience and post-matric qualification, there are opportunities for you to earn a living after high school, says Tia Sauls at SkillsAcademy.

“Working has several benefits for young people, especially financial independence. The job you get might not pay a lot, but it’s a start. You will get on the job training and basic knowledge of the job. This will allow you to do your job effectively.”

Write up a proper CV

First, you need a professionally crafted CV.

“Your CV is the first line of communication with potential employers. So it is important to make a good impression by working on your CV.

“With a good impression made you can focus on blowing them away in your interview,” says Sauls.

Online career portals, including recruitment sites, offer free advice on how to write a good CV. Pick the format that you’re comfortable with, and produce a good CV.

Networking

Waiting for job advertisements is not the only best way to take as a jobseeker.

Most jobseekers rely on formally applying for jobs and hoping for a call back, but one needs to start networking too.

Networking, including online networking, can put you in touch with individuals and professionals working in your preferred industry. Use online career platforms and join discussion groups.

Be careful to not annoy strangers by spamming them with too many frequent messages.

Through networking, you could find yourself being referred to a prospective employer without even handing in an application.

The following industries are keen to take in Grade 12 certificated youngsters, and some even offer training for further career development:

Sales and retail

Call centres

Marketing and promotions

Online teaching

Security services

Driver, chauffeur

Administration

Farming

General work

Logistics

Fashion and beauty

Tech

Volunteering and internships

Getting into volunteering or an internship has many advantages.

When you sign up as a volunteer, not only are you giving back to needy communities, you also gain practical experience.

You learn new skills and connect with professionals and experts. You also gain a social employability profile.

Once you leave the organisation, you have a foot in the door, as you would have gained valuable work experience and social skills.

An internship on the hand allows you to work under the guidance of the experienced.

This is a great way to learn about the world of work after high school. An internship could last up to a year and mostly come with a stipend.

It is a chance to explore the industry and see what really works for you. You can leave and seek permanent work elsewhere after the internship, or choose to remain and work in that organisation or company.

Most companies require that you take up an internal position immediately after completion of the internship.

