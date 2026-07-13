MK party slams R336k private security claims as ‘false and malicious’

The expenditure comes as the MK party's internal documents show it's under financial pressure.

The MK party has denounced weekend reports claiming it splurged more than R336 000 on private security for its secretary‑general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, while freezing spending elsewhere, branding the report “false, malicious and irresponsible.”

An invoice from Real Squad Security showed the party was billed R336 000 for security services for “SG” (secretary-general) in April 2026.

It said the package includes two protectors, a reliever, two rifles, two handguns and a vehicle.

‘Speculation’

In a statement, MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the article was “riddled with innuendo and speculation” designed to damage the party’s reputation ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

“The allegations contained in the article are denied in the strongest possible terms. They are devoid of factual foundation and are based on anonymous sources whose credibility cannot be tested.”

Legal action

Mahlangu said the MK party has instructed its lawyers to demand an immediate retraction and apology.

“Should the publication fail to comply, the MK Party will not hesitate to institute appropriate legal proceedings against Sunday World, its publisher and the journalists responsible.”

MK party going broke?

Last week, questions arose about whether the MK party was going broke during an election year.

Internal communications between party president Jacob Zuma and the new treasurer-general, Brian Molefe, suggested that the party is in the throes of a “pitiful” financial predicament, News24 reported.

The expenditure comes as the party’s internal documents show it’s under financial pressure.

In a June memo, MK Party treasurer-general Brian Molefe announced that all travel, accommodation, car hire and venue hire had been suspended until 26 July to allow the treasurer-general’s office time to focus on “critical financial processes” including debtor management, refining the budget and allocation of funds, according to Sunday World.

The party had also informed members of the provincial election task teams that monthly allowance payments would be delayed due to outstanding verification and administrative processes.

The Sunday World reported that the party had been locked out of its busy headquarters on the Durban esplanade, on Victoria Embankment, due to unpaid rent.

As a party represented in Parliament, the MK party receives funding from Parliament, provincial legislatures and from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).