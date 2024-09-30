‘Cheating is simply not worth it’ – Western Cape education warns matrics

As matric pupils count down to the beginning of their final exams, the Western Cape Department of Education has warned against cheating.

The matric exams are set to begin on 21 October and will conclude on 28 November for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and National Senior Certificate pupils.

“We remind all candidates that cheating in the exams can have serious consequences for their futures,” said the department on Sunday.

Matric pledge and commitment agreement

Matric pupils are asked to sign two documents at the beginning of each year, the matric pledge and commitment agreement.

According to the Western Cape department, the documents are to be taken seriously, as there are severe consequences to breaking the rules.

“The matric pledge is a document signed by the candidate, in which they promise to dedicate themselves to their studies for their exams and do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any infringement of the laws that they become aware of.

“The commitment agreement spells out the rules, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences. The document also lists the various responsibilities of both the candidate and their parents,” it said.

Cheating consequences

Should a pupil be found guilty of cheating, the department notes possible outcomes in the “Regulations Pertaining to the Conduct, Administration and Management of the National Senior Certificate Examination” document:

Consequences of cheating could result in pupil’s results being nullified.

Pupils may be prohibited from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school education or employment.

If a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could face criminal prosecution.

Before entering the exam room, candidates are encouraged to carefully check for notes or devices like cellphones on them as “forgetting” that they were carrying these items will not be considered a valid excuse for breaking the rules.

The department said, despite the warnings, 22 candidates found possessing small pieces of notes or cellphones during the matric exams in 2023 were disqualified.

“Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it.”

