Matric Exams: Here’s how well you have to do to study further

Final exams are set to begin on 21 October for both Independent Examinations Board and National Senior Certificate students.

With just under a month to go to the start of this year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, matrics all around the country will put their shoulders on the wheel in preparation for the final exams of their basic education careers.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the examinations are set to begin on 21 October and conclude on 28 November 2024 for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and NSC students and marking will commence immediately thereafter.

IEB pupils will commence the exams by writing Home Language Paper One, and the NSC pupils with Home Language Paper Three.

Minimum requirements for further studies

According to the DBE, candidates should provide full School Based Assessment (SBA) evidence in the subjects they chose as minimum requirements needed to obtain the NSC.

“Achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at Home Language level and 30% in three other subjects as stipulated in the policy,” they said.

Here are the minimum requirements for pupils to further their studies according to the DBE:

“Higher Certificate: The minimum admission requirement is a NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the quality assurance council. Institutional and programme needs may require additional combinations or recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.

“Diploma: The minimum admission requirement is a NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the Quality Assurance Council, coupled with an achievement rating of 3 (Moderate Achievement, 40% – 49%) or better in four recognised 20-credit subjects. Institution and programme needs may require additional combinations of recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.

“Bachelor’s Degree: The minimum admission requirement is a NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the Quality Assurance Council, coupled with an achievement rating of 4 (Adequate Achievement, 50% – 59%) or better in four (4) recognised 20-credit subjects. Institution and programme needs may require additional combinations of recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.”

ALSO READ: Prelims start today, here’s when matric final exams begin

Home Affairs offices open on Saturdays from 21 September

The Department of Home Affairs said, its offices will be open for five hours a day on Saturdays from 21 September to 12 October 2024 for the issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates, ID collection and applications services.

According to the department, offices will open from 8am to 3pm, with matriculants and learners being prioritised.

“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people. We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest Home Affairs or where they applied,” said Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber.

NOW READ: Matrics: How to deal with exam stress