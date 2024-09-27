The cost of Matric Farewell: ‘Everyone deserves to feel celebrated’

Many matrics are missing out on their farewell because its too expensive. Here's what options you may have for a dress and how much they'll cost

Matric Dance, Matric Ball or Matric Farewell. These are different variations of the same momentous occasion. Marking the closing of a chapter, the end of high school, the event is viewed by many as a rite of passage.

However, the expenses add up.

Getting a dress or a suit. Stylising it with accessories. Getting makeup, hair, and nails done. Hiring a photographer and a car to drive you into the venue. It can be quite an extravagant event for some.

“A lot of people did complain about how pricey the matric farewell was, but it was a special day”, said matric student Renato Haider Saqib, who recently had his Matric Farewell.

Saqib told The Citizen the attire, particularly the girls’ dresses, and venue costs made up most of the expenses.

“I know a lot of people made plans or shortcuts; they ordered stuff off cheaper websites or used cheaper places,” Saqib said.

“A lot of people didn’t go because they didn’t see a point in spending that much money for one night.”

Some teens want to go to their Matric Farewell with their fellow classmates but can’t afford the ‘basics’ of a dress or suit. This can discourage them from going altogether.

“I had a few friends who could pay for their tickets to go to Matric Farewell but didn’t attend because things were too expensive for them,” Matric student, Kayleigh Elizabeth Robson, said.

Why not hire a dress? Here’s how much it could cost

Many matrics buy dresses that they only wear once at their farewell.

Not everyone can afford that luxury. So, why not hire instead?

You can find the dress of your dreams, at a much cheaper price, and not have to worry about cupboard space afterwards.

New Romantics designer dress studio owner, Nadine Marx, said that most girls who hire Matric Farewell dresses from them, pay around R2 000, but the price does range up to R4,000.

For August and September this year alone, Marx estimates that they have hired out ten to fifteen dresses.

Glamorazz is a formalwear hiring store that aims to cater more affordable prices. Business owner, Susan Timms, said the store’s prices range from R250-R1,200.

“Most of the moms that come to me are so grateful that they can get a dress at such an affordable price because all the other stuff ends up being a large amount.”

Can’t afford a dress or suit? These charities can help

Based in Fishhoek, Cape Town, Dress it Forward charity sources donated dresses and suits from the UK, South Africa, and America for matric students in under-resourced areas outside of Cape Town who cannot afford to purchase their own.

“Despite living in abject poverty, the families of these teens will save and sacrifice anything for this one night, to show them how proud they are of them,” the charity said.

The importance of celebrating these teens is stressed as they become role models for the next generation.

“These teen ‘celebrities’ then become very visual positive role models for the next generation of kids at risk of dropping out of school,” Dress it Forward added.

Founder Sherri Bell, shares how teens are often embarrassed or proud to ask for help and, as a result, often don’t end up going to their farewell.

Luckily, the charity is overwhelmed with support and has a large stock waiting to be picked.

“We’ll probably donate 650 or more outfits this year,” Bell predicted.

The charity follows the sentiment that “… a dress is more than just a dress, it’s a symbol of hope”.

Based in Johannesburg, with six drop off locations scattered around the city, The Fairy Godmother Project aims to provide children with outfits for free so that they are able to attend their Matric Farewell.

Alta McMaster, founder of Epic Projects that runs the project, said that many scholars and their families struggle with the challenge of the rising costs of matric farewells.

“Children may feel sad, embarrassed, or excluded if they can’t participate in an event that their peers are excited about. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy or low self-esteem. It also puts pressure on parents who may feel guilty about not being able to provide for their child.”

“We help boys and girls so we take dresses, shoes, evening bags and then suits, shirts, ties and shoes for the boys. We get a steady inflow of donations throughout the year. Due to the volume we get donated, the children get to keep the clothes.”

McMaster said the project has donated 500 outfits so far this year, and anticipates another 100 in the coming weeks.

Is Matric Farewell worth it?

Robson feels that the occasion is one that every matric should go to because it offers the opportunity to feel good and closes off the last year of high school on a special note.

“Matric Dance only happens once in your lifetime. It’s a chance to look good in front of your friends and say goodbye to everyone. So, I do think everyone deserves to go to it.”

McMaster said Farewells go deeper than simply celebrating with one’s peers. However, she shared her concern that the increased value placed on spending more for the occasion will potentially make it less accessible to those who do not have the means.

“We believe the matric farewell is an important rite of passage. They provide a chance for teenagers to celebrate their achievements and create lasting memories with their peers. Everyone deserves to feel celebrated. It is however concerning how expensive these events have become and the question about accessibility and value.”

Saqib concurs that it is a special way to close off the year but does not feel it is something everyone has to go to.

“I don’t think Matric Farewell is a necessity. I think it’s a nice thing for people who want to go, but I do know a lot of people who didn’t.”