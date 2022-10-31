‘One paper down’: Class of 2022 ready for matric exams

Cheryl Kahla

The Class of 2022 matriculants sat down to write their first National Senior Certificate Examination today – English Paper 1.

Matric exams in full swing

More than 923 000 matriculants, both part-time and full-time, enrolled for this year’s matric exams.

It’s an increase of more than 64 000 compared to 2021.

One down, a few more to go! ✍️????



Our matriculants at Nellmapius Secondary School felt very excited to have completed their first NSC exam.#GPMatric2022 pic.twitter.com/nZDN0ihd01 — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 31, 2022

Government urged parents and guardians to support learners during this period, and to “create a conducive environment to studying”.

Several ministers and spokespeople attended schools on Monday to monitor the matric exams, joined by Power FM 987’s Tshegohaco Moagi, and the excitement was palpable.

WATCH: Nellmapius matriculants

Government also extended well wishes to the Class of 2022, with Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, saying they are proud of the efforts and hard work put in by pupils and teachers.

He said the matric exams are the “culminating of 12 years of learning”.

Moreover, Gungubele said the increase in pupils sitting for the examination this year “is indicative that we are closer to achieving our goals of the National Development Plan“.

Load shedding not an issue

The Gauteng Education promised earlier this month that generators had been made available. Load shedding will, therefore, not disrupt this year’s matric exams.

Speaking during a media briefing in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department has already communicated with Eskom about its concerns.

“As the department, we have already engaged with Eskom [and] City Power in Johannesburg to request that schools in certain areas have no downtime in case of load shedding,” he said at the time.

Matric exam well wishes

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Floyd Shivambu said the most “basic and dependable approach to examinations is composure”.

Shivambu added: “With utmost composure and discipline, you’re guaranteed to produce the best results”.

While ActionSA tweeted, “The future is in your hands”, the party’s leader, Herman Mashaba, added: “I’ve always believed that good education is key to fixing South Africa”.

Good luck to our matric students with their final exams.



I have always believed that good education is key to fixing South Africa. https://t.co/b6qIzOUq7G— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 31, 2022

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, also had words of wisdom for the class of 2022. He wished the class well and said:

“I pray you have peace and you articulate well what you have learned throughout the year”.

Maimane said he was reminded of his own examinations: “I remember how hard we had to study and how hard we had to prepare”.

A message to the Matrics of 2022.



pic.twitter.com/fBG4GJPsd5— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 31, 2022

“At the end of the day, you get in there, focus, execute. And, if you’ve prepared, you’ll do well.”

He hopes South Africa can “build an education system to prepare [matriculants] for a future globally; [a future] that is digital, environmentally-friendly, and will ensure you find work”.

“I truly believe in you, I think South Africans kids are the best in the world, we can compete with anyone.”

A final note: It is normal for matriculants to be anxious and stressed during this period. However, anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to contact SADAG on 0800 456 789 or 0800 12 13 14.

