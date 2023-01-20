Getrude Makhafola
20 Jan 2023
5:00 am
Matric

Matric class of 2022 faced difficulties unlike any other post-1994

Getrude Makhafola

The 2022 matric class was severely disrupted for two years, leaving many from impoverished backgrounds behind.

As many of them prepare to close their high school chapter, the class of 2022 that first set foot in classrooms 12 years ago faced unprecedented problems, with little or no help along the way. Those from impoverished communities were confronted with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that altered the way they lived and learned, rolling blackouts, and catastrophic floods last year that destroyed their schools and the roads they used to travel on, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. According to Equal Education (EE), a lot of emphasis is placed on matric outcomes while not taking into consideration the inequality and...

