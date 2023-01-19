Matric Class of 2022: Basic Education minister lauds the country’s top matriculants

Citizen Reporter

The outcome of the Class of 2022’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will be made available via The Citizen’s matric results portal at midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has had a breakfast to honour the country’s top 2022 achievers in matric, lauding the hard work the pupils put in, despite the added pressures of the preceding two years.

“We thank learners for putting in the hours and avoiding the well-beaten path to failure by being slack. We thank the teachers for recognising the spark of greatness in these learners and lighting a fire under. Success beckons success! Go forth and conquer!” Mothsekga urged them on.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric examination results are out already, with pupils who wrote these exams exceeding a 98% pass rate.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) results will be available at 00:01 on Friday, 20 January 2023.

Matric results: Class of 2022

Release of results delayed

Umalusi briefed the media earlier this week, with CEO Mafu Rakometsi saying the release of matric results had been delayed by Covid-19, load shedding and community protests.

Since schools reopened late in 2022, Rakometsi said Covid-19 had a knock-on effect on examinations which started on 31 October.

Umalusi also expressed concern over allegations of cheating which were uncovered in some centres during the examinations.

The DBE results are preliminary, and therefore, in the case of omissions, candidates must contact their schools.

IEB results

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric class of 2022 had a pass rate of 98.42%, slightly higher than the class of 2021’s 98.39% pass rate.

At least 89.32% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.2% in 2021, while 7.52% qualified for entry to diploma study, and 1.57% at the Higher Certificate level.

Anne Oberholzer, IEB CEO, said the matric results are “outstanding” as the class of 2022 were hardest hit by Covid-19.

“While the Class of 2022 has seen how previous Grade 12 classes of 2020 and 2021 managed to adapt to a new reality, this was the class that missed out the most in their Grade 10 and Grade 11 years, which are fundamentally important to success in their Grade 12 performance,” said Oberholzer.

Reporting by Cheryl Kahla, Molefe Seeletsa, and Gareth Cotterell.

