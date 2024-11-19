Class of 2024: AfriForum demands matric results – in print and online

AfriForum prepares to take on Information Regulator in court to ensure that matric results are published in the media.

The Information Regulator (IR) has directed the Department of Basic Education to refrain from publishing the 2024 matric results in the media. Picture: Boksburg Advertiser

With only weeks remaining before the release of the Class of 2024’s matric results, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has come under renewed pressure to resolve the Information Regulator’s (IR) ban on the publication of the results.

In the latest development, AfriForum has announced that it has mobilised its legal team to challenge the recent IR directive prohibiting the public dissemination of matric results.

Information Regulator puts brakes on publishing of matric results

This was after the Information Regulator announced last Wednesday that it had issued an enforcement notice to the Department of Basic Department (DBE) over its noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

DBE ordered by court to publish results

The legal challenge regarding the public dissemination of the results echoes a similar situation that arose with the DBE in January 2022.

In its statement, AfriForum recalled the matter in which Maroela Media and an affected matriculant won a court case to ensure that the 2021 matric results could be published in the media after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) had announced a similar ban.

At the time, the North Gauteng High Court ordered the department to proceed with the publication thereof and a costs order was even issued against it.

Sharing of matric results in media ‘in public’s interest’ – AfriForum

On Monday, AfriForum said it was determined to do everything in its power to ensure that this year’s matriculants would also be able to get their results on media platforms as had been the custom in the past.

According to the non-profit civil rights organisation’s head of cultural affairs, Alana Bailey, it is in the public’s interest that this information is shared on public platforms.

“To label it as a violation of individuals’ right to privacy does not make sense, as only examination numbers appear in the media. The court has previously ruled in favour of AfriForum and the other parties that this does not infringe on anyone’s right to privacy,” Bailey said.

DBE ‘processing matter internally’

Commenting on the matter, DBE spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that the department is “still processing the matter internally”.

“At the right time, we will make our steps public,” he added.

According to Mhlanga, the department has consulted with its legal unit recently and was conducting internal talks regarding the publication of the results.

