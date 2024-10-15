2024 Matric final exam NSC and IEB timetable: Here’s what and when you will be writing

NSC matrics are set to start their first final exams with English paper 3 and IEB pupils with FAL and HL languages paper 1.

With just a few days left till matric pupils sit down to write their final examinations, here is what they will be writing.

The matric exams will commence on 21 October and will conclude on 28 November for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and National Senior Certificate (NSC) pupils.

NSC exam schedule

The first exam the pupils will be writing is English, followed by Afrikaans in the afternoon on 21 October.

Other languages will be written on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons.

A non-examination day will be given to the matrics as a break the following Thursday.

The NSC pupils will conclude their exams with Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology Paper 1.

NOW READ: Inmates prepared for NSC exams, says Correctional Services

Here is the full NSC final exam timetable:

2024 NSC Timetable by oratile on Scribd

IEB exam schedule

The IEB students will start with First Additional Languages (FAL) and Home Languages (HL) Paper 1, followed by Tourism on Tuesday in the first session and more languages in the second session.

A break will be granted to the pupils on 31 October for a religious day.

Finally, the IEB exams will conclude with Agriculture Management Practise on 28 November.

Here is the full IEB final exam timetable

IEB Final Timetable 2024 by oratile on Scribd

ALSO READ: Load reduction worries matric pupils in Limpopo

‘Cheating is simply not worth it’

As matric pupils count down to the beginning of their final exams, the Western Cape Department of Education on 29 September warned pupils against cheating.

“We remind all candidates that cheating in the exams can have serious consequences for their futures,” said the department.

Should a pupil be found guilty of cheating, the department notes possible outcomes in the “Regulations Pertaining to the Conduct, Administration and Management of the National Senior Certificate Examination” document:

Consequences of cheating could result in pupil’s results being nullified.

Pupils may be prohibited from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school education or employment.

If a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could face criminal prosecution.

Candidates must thoroughly inspect their person for notes, cellphones, and other devices before entering the exam room. Possession of these items will not be excused due to claimed forgetfulness.

The department said, despite the warnings, 22 candidates found possessing small pieces of notes or cellphones during the matric exams in 2023 were disqualified.

“Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it.”

NOW READ: ‘Cheating is simply not worth it’ – Western Cape education warns matrics