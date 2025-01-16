Got matric, now what? Bursary, study and career options and where to find them

Whether exceeding expectations or falling short of requirements, paths remain open for matric graduates.

Following the release of the 2024 matric results this week, thousands of South African students are reassessing their plans for 2025.

Whether exceeding expectations or falling short of requirements, education experts emphasise that various paths remain open.

“In the wake of receiving their results, it is important for all matrics from the class of 2024 to pause and consider the way forward,” says Peter Kriel, general manager at The Independent Institute of Education.

“Even if your results don’t impact your initial plans, it is still advisable to make sure you know you are on the right path.”

Making informed decisions

Education expert Hendrick Makatena emphasises the importance of personal choice in post-matric decisions.

“It is most important to know what you want. Most students often find themselves studying courses that they don’t really want due to pressure from family and friends.

“It’s very important for students to make decisions on their own, so they follow their own path instead of following someone else’s path.”

Makatena warns against “mob psychology”, noting that students shouldn’t choose courses simply because their friends are enrolling.

He advises extensive research before committing to higher education, as “this journey often makes or breaks people”.

Makatena advises prospective students to apply to multiple institutions instead of relying on just one application. He also says they should choose careers that genuinely make them happy.

Opportunities for high achievers

For students who performed better than expected, Kriel advises first celebrating the success while reflecting on effective study methods.

He encourages immediate contact with higher education institutions to explore programmes that may now be accessible with better-than-expected results.

Both public universities and private higher education providers offer accredited qualifications, expanding the range of options.

Alternative pathways to matric

For those who didn’t achieve their expected results, Kriel emphasises that this is a temporary setback.

An alternative is enrolling for a higher certificate at an accredited institution, which can provide a pathway to degree studies in chosen disciplines.

Students who wish to improve their marks can take advantage of the government’s Second Chance Programme, which allows them to rewrite specific subjects and potentially upgrade their results.

For those seeking to take a break from formal education or explore different opportunities, all hope is not lost.

Nasi Ispani, a “dedicated job platform”, offers a lifeline by connecting young South Africans to career opportunities.

The platform provides access to internships, learnerships, entry-level positions and bursary opportunities, making it a valuable resource for those still figuring out their path forward.

Emerging career fields

In terms of future prospects, Makatena highlights data science as a leading career path with strong employment potential due to current low enrolment numbers.

He says engineering fields also continue to offer promising opportunities due to skills shortages.

Comprehensive bursary opportunities for 2025

Johannesburg Water bursaries

Johannesburg Water is offering bursary opportunities for the 2025 academic year specifically for students who have completed their first year of study.

The positions available include:

BSc Degree: Civil Engineering (2 positions)

BSc Degree: Mechanical Engineering (1 position)

BSc Degree: Electrical Engineering (1 position)

Applications close on 24 January 2025, at 4pm.

Isfap (Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme)

Isfap provides comprehensive financial support for students from poor and working-class/missing middle families.

The programme covers:

Tuition, accommodation, and living expenses

Available fields include Engineering, Health Sciences, Computer Science and IT, Commerce, and Arts and Humanities

Applications for the 2026 academic year open from November 2024

No closing date specified

Administered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET)

Absa fellowship programme

This entrepreneurial leadership development programme offers:

Financial support for academic studies

Comprehensive coverage of academic costs (tuition, accommodation, laptop, textbooks)

Monthly stipend

Student Medical Aid Cover

Emotional wellness support

Academic tutoring and mentoring

Eligibility requirements include:

African citizenship (from specified countries)

Age 18-25

Grade 12/matric average of 65% or more

Provisional or full acceptance from a South African public university

Applications opened on 10 January and close on 19 January 2025.

MultiChoice 2025 bursary programme

MultiChoice is offering 230 bursaries for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in critical skills fields including:

Actuarial Science

Electrical, Electronic & Information Engineering

Information Technology (AI & Robotics)

Data and Information Science

Digital Media Technology

Film & Television

Marketing

Sound Engineering

Filmmaking

Accounting and Finance

Eligibility criteria:

South African citizenship

Minimum of 75% (matric) or 65% (current university students)

First-time undergraduate and postgraduate student (honours and master’s)

Applications close on 29 January.

Funza Lushaka teaching bursary

This Department of Basic Education initiative emphasises that “teaching is not a job, but a lifestyle.” The programme offers:

Complete coverage of tuition fees, living expenses and study-related costs

Mentorship and support

Guaranteed employment in public schools upon completion

Focus on priority subjects including Mathematics, Science, Technology, Engineering and South African Indigenous languages

Eligibility requirements:

South African citizenship

Under 30 years of age

Bachelor’s pass in matric

Admission to or enrolment in a teaching qualification at a recognized university

Commitment to teaching in public schools

Required documentation includes:

ID document

Matric certificate

Academic transcript (if already enrolled)

Proof of admission or registration

Applications opened on 10 October 2024, through the online Funza Lushaka Information System at www.eservices.gov.za.

International study opportunities

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has announced nominations are open for South African students to study at Chinese institutions for the 2025/26 academic year.

This programme offers full scholarships covering all study costs across various fields.

The programme includes opportunities for bachelor’s, master’s, PhD, and Chinese language programmes.

While bachelor’s programmes require Chinese language proficiency (HSK 3 certificate), postgraduate programmes are taught in English, making them accessible to a wider range of students.

Eligibility requirements include:

South African citizenship

Academic performance of 60% and above in previous studies

Age restrictions: under 25 years for undergraduate studies, under 40 years for postgraduate studies

Interested students must submit their applications by 24 January 2025. For inquiries, DHET can be contacted at chinaapplications@dhet.gov.za.

Looking forward

“Whether you did better or worse than expected, there are always steps you can take to continue growing and improving,” Kriel concludes.

“Celebrate your achievements, learn from your experiences, and stay focused on your future goals. Remember, with determination and the right mindset, you can overcome any challenge and achieve your dreams.”

