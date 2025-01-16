‘Prioritise your mental health’- Advice to grade 8s as they embark on their high school journey

“Learn how to manage your time,” says Professor Kobus Maree.

With five years of studying ahead of them, culminating in their matric final exams in 2029, Grade 8s are advised by experts to start learning how to manage their time.

Thousands of learners began their first day in the new school year on Wednesday 15 January.

Speaking to The Citizen, the expert said that grade 8s should not waste any time and take advantage of the opportunity to maximise learning before reaching more demanding grades.

“In the next 300 days, they will be stepping into a grade (Grade 9) that requires them to choose subjects […]. They may find themselves in a more difficult space when it comes to choosing subjects that are aligned with their dreams,” he said.

‘Keep your mental health in practice’

Furthermore, University of Pretoria professor Kobus Maree added that grade 8s must “learn how to manage their time”.

“Start thinking about your future, start preparing yourself. If you haven’t been assisted, try to schedule an appointment with a psychologist.”

According to Maree, learners must keep their physical and mental health in practice.

“Get in touch with somebody. There are so many helplines available. Education departments might be able to invest massively in the services of educational psychologists,” he said.

On a lighter note, education expert Mary Metcalf told The Citizen that learners must choose friends wisely.

“It is a big transition! Make friends you want to keep and who help you grow into the person you want to be,” Metcalf explained.

Advice to 2025 matrics

This year’s grade 8s are not the only ones going through a big transition, the 2025 matrics will be sitting for their final exams at the end of the year.

Kopano Buthelezi from Acudeo College in Protea Glen, Soweto, shared this advice for this year’s matrics:

“They must be smart and find a strategy that works for them instead of being hard on themselves”

New matric at Allen Glen High School Keo Mabale said there are lessons to be learnt from the Class of 2024.

“Moving into the matric year, it’s going to be hard, so it is about being prepared, and studying earlier.

“Matric is going to be harder than Grade 11. I’m equally prepared, but at the same time, I am expecting the unexpected. My goals for this year are to develop proper study methods, getting at least three of four distinctions,” Mabale said.

