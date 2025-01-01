Time running out for second chance matric registration

Students awaiting their 2024 matric results and those looking to improve their previous results have less than a month left to register for the Department of Basic Education’s Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP).

Registration for the programme opened on 1 October last year and will be closing on 7 February.

As the class of 2024 anxiously awaits their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results, set to be announced by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on January 13, with results released on January 14, the Second Chance programme stands ready to support those who may need it.

The wait for matric results can be nerve-wracking, filled with worries about the future and uncertainty about what’s next.

But remember, one set of results doesn’t define your destiny. Whether you’re facing disappointing marks or looking to improve years after taking your exams, know that it’s never too late to get your education back on track.

About the Second Chance Matric Programme

Established in 2016, the Second Chance Matric Programme offers a comprehensive solution for learners to improve their results or complete their matric qualification on a part-time basis.

The programme specifically targets students who haven’t met the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate (SC).

Who can apply?

The programme caters to two main categories of candidates, as specified by the department.

Senior Certificate Examination Candidates: Learners registered to write the Senior Certificate examinations in June.

NSC Examinations Part-time candidates: Learners who attempted the NSC examinations post 2008 and will write the examinations in May/June and November.”

This initiative represents the Department of Basic Education’s ongoing commitment to ensuring no student is left behind in their educational journey, providing a valuable second chance for both recent matriculants and those seeking to improve their qualifications.

Second Chance Matric Programme registration Process

The department has outlined specific registration channels, stating that “SC candidates can register at their nearest district office or online on the e-Services government website”.

“NSC candidates can only register at their nearest district office.”

Required documentation for registration includes a completed registration form, and a copy of their South African ID or passport for foreign candidates.

Documentation of the candidate’s previous highest qualification is also required.

Comprehensive support structure

Students enrolled in the programme receive multi-faceted support through face-to-face classes at centres across South Africa, supplemented by television and radio broadcasts, and online study materials.

The curriculum spans crucial subjects including Accounting, Agricultural Science, Business Studies, Economics, English First Additional Language (FAL), Geography, History, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences.

Educational resources and support materials

The programme offers extensive examination resources including e-Exams, Grade 12 exemplars, NSC information booklets, and past examination papers.

Additional multimedia support encompasses Interactive Telematic Education, Internet Broadcast Project tutorials, Radio Broadcast Lessons, and scheduled programming on Mindset TV via DSTV, including the Woza Matrics Catch-up Programme.

The department emphasises that the programme aligns with the National Development Plan’s directive to improve retention rates and reduce dropout rates.

“The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate (SC), thereby meeting the goals of the NDP and the sector thus increasing learner retention,” the department stated.

Participants in the programme can expect several key benefits, including the opportunity to obtain their Grade 12 matric certificate, enhanced computer skills, improved job prospects, and access to bursary opportunities for further studies.

With the registration deadline approaching, interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure their place in the programme.

