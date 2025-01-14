Matric pass mark: ‘30% became a nice song’ and ‘timing not that great’ for 50% – experts

The Basic Education Department reiterated its stance that 30% 'will never be' a matric pass mark requirement.

The announcement of a record 87.3% matric pass rate for South Africa’s 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations has reignited discussions about the adequacy of the current pass requirements.

This after Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane previously called for the matric pass mark to be raised to 50%.

He further suggested on Tuesday that the “real” matric pass rate is lower than 51%.

I am very aware. I wonder if you are aware that the overall pass rate the big number 87% is based of the lowest level of pass which is the certificate pass.



That absurdly is based on 3 subjects at 30% and 3 more at 40%. That is a measure of mediocrity reported on by a minister… https://t.co/MPhST0ptMl — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) January 14, 2025

Experts weigh in on reality of matric pass requirement

Speaking to The Citizen, education expert Mary Metcalf said that 30% is not the required pass level for any result category in the NSC – even for the minimal level.

“When learners receive their NSC results – they receive one of four possible results which allows for a wider range of differentiation and different learning pathways after writing the NSC,” she explained.

Another education expert Hendrick Makaneta cautioned against the immediate implementation of raising the pass mark.

“The increase of the pass mark is a good proposal, but the timing is not that great,” he said.

According to Makaneta, there is a need to level the playing field to ensure that all learners can get equal opportunities before revising the mark.

“The reality is that those learners who attend in overcrowded classrooms often find it difficult to cope with learning and teaching because the teacher is not able to reach out to all of them during their lessons.”

Agreeing with Maimane’s call, Professor Kobus Maree at the University of Pretoria said Maimane’s expressions are valid and deserve consideration.

”I also agree with him that we need to strive for excellence in whatever we do.

“The reason is we want well-prepared learners for the year’s demand at university, but also in the global market and, more than anything, we want them to become employable and adaptable,” he said.

Balance sought in education system

In addition, the professor said that South Africa’s education system needs balance.

”The realities of our education system with the systemic challenges, major ones, the socio-economic challenges need to be balanced with the aspiration.”

‘30% is not a pass mark in this country’

Speaking to the media at the NSC results announcement on Monday, 13 January, Basic Education Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule discouraged spreading misleading information on the NSC pass requirements.

“In a nutshell, all that needs to be said is that 30% became a nice song – and some are even joining the song without understanding the notes.

“[30%] is not a pass mark in this country… and it has never been and it will never be,” she said.

Mhaule further said that if any candidate receives an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written, they will not proceed to the next level in their studies.

