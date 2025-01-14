School safety: Gauteng legislature details 10 causes of school violence

Provincial leaders toured Gauteng schools in 2024 to compile a report on what was causing high level of violence.

The findings of a Focused Intervention Study (FIS) will be used to tackle violence in Gauteng schools.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) and the Department of Community Safety (DCS) compiled the report based on unannounced visits to schools across the province flagged as having high levels of violence.

The FIS was drafted for a joint community safety and education committee, with the GPL stating that multiple departments would need to work together to implement the recommendations.

Violence rife in schools

The report focused on the factors contributing to school violence and suggested programmes that could develop safer learning environments at Gauteng schools.

Violence can erupt at schools with little warning, with the GPL confirming on Tuesday that a learner was stabbed at a school in Eldorado Park during an oversight visit last year.

Among the common themes at the schools visited were the prevalence of dangerous weapons, substance abuse on school premises, gangsterism and tribalism which led to the bullying of both learners and teachers.

Basic recommendations were made, such as random searches, extra security, installation of surveillance equipment and an advanced substance policy.

“The committee warns that failure to act on these recommendations could lead to escalating violence, further endangering the future of Gauteng learners and educators,” the GPL stated.

10 reasons behind school violence

The FIS identified ten key factors contributing to violence in schools, highlighting two main issues that encompassed all others.

“Communities with a high rate of poverty and unemployment experienced higher rates of school violence, gangsterism, substance abuse and bullying,” stated the GPL.

The causes of school violence, as listed by the GPL, were summarised as:

A variety of weapons and sharp objects brought to school

Lack of adequate security

Gangsterism and tribalism

Lack of parental involvement and lack of healthy role models

Lack of training and programmes geared towards supporting at-risk learners

Skipping class to gamble and consume substances

Inadequate psychosocial support at schools for learners and educators

Learner councils not involved in the development of school safety plans

Shortage of chairs and desks, leading to arguments between learners and educators

Insufficient sporting and recreational facilities

Proposed suggestions

The FIS stipulated that the Departments of Education, Community Safety, Social Development and Sports, Arts and Culture all need to combine their resources to tackle this issue.

The Department of Education will be tasked with, among others, providing adequate school furniture, improving employee wellness and encouraging greater parental involvement.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is to improve the quality of facilities, while Social Development is to provide greater assistance to distressed learners.

Lastly, the FIS recommends the DCS must work with law enforcement to improve security and monitoring at school, while all departments are tasked with ridding schools of drugs.

“The relevant departments must submit an integrated report on all the above-stated recommendations to the Legislature by 28th February,” concluded the FIS and the GPL.

