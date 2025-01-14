Class of 2024: Eastern Cape social development MEC lauds matrics who survived rape

Five matric students showed resilience despite encountering gruesome assaults.

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has extended congratulations to the 2024 matric class.

Fanta specifically acknowledged five learners from Jongintaba High School in Mqhekezweni, who completed their examinations despite experiencing a traumatic assault.

“It is both heartbreaking and inspiring to recognise that these young women were subjected to such heinous acts during a time that should have been focused on their education and future. Their determination to persevere in the face of adversity is a testament to their strength and character,” Fanta said.

Five matric pupils faced assault

The incident occurred when two armed intruders entered a rented home serving as a boarding facility in the Mqhekezweni Administrative Area.

The perpetrators raped the matric schoolgirls at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones and wallets.

In response, the provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit (FCS) assembled a dedicated team to investigate and apprehend the suspects.

Ongoing support and investigation

“Our department is committed to continue providing the necessary support services to these learners as they navigate the aftermath of their experiences. We will ensure they continue to access counselling, emotional support, and any resources they need to heal and move forward,” Fanta added.

The case has garnered attention at the highest levels of government.

The Basic Education Minister recently provided an update on the investigation, clarifying that the assault occurred at a residence near the school rather than on school grounds.

The minister noted that it remained unclear whether any staff members were involved in the incident.

“This is something that is receiving attention at a cabinet level, which Minister Ntshavheni will talk about tomorrow [Thursday],” the Basic Education Minister stated, adding that the department is collaborating with justice officials and school authorities to address the situation.

MEC calls for community action

The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development has emphasised the need for community involvement in preventing such incidents.

Fanta called upon communities to unite in creating a safer environment for all learners, stressing that protecting children and ensuring their safe access to education is a collective responsibility.

The department has pledged its commitment to supporting these survivors while working towards creating an environment where all individuals can pursue their education without fear of violence.

