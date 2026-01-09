Matric results anxiety? SADAG shares tips to stay calm

SADAG highlights how parents and guardians can support pupils when results fall short.

As the release of the 2025 matric results draws closer, anxiety levels among pupils and their families are reaching a tipping point, with mental health experts warning that the waiting period itself can be more distressing than the results.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has acknowledged the emotional strain facing thousands of matriculants.

Speaking to The Citizen, SADAG project manager for education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, said the uncertainty surrounding results can feel overwhelming for young people who believe their entire future hinges on a single set of marks.

“At this stage, it’s completely understandable that many pupils and their families are feeling anxious,” said Parbhoo-Seetha.

“For a lot of our young people, this waiting period can feel incredibly heavy, as though their whole future is resting on one set of results.”

Waiting period fuels distress

Parbhoo-Seetha said pupils often struggle the most during the days leading up to results day, describing the anticipation as emotionally exhausting.

“For pupils who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed while waiting for the results, that waiting can often feel worse than the results themselves,” she said.

SADAG has encouraged pupils to take the following practical steps to manage their anxiety:

Maintaining daily routines

Limiting the time spent checking social media

Avoid isolation

Talk to someone you trust

Take breaks

“Our advice is to take one day at a time and try not to sit with the anxiety on your own,” Parbhoo-Seetha said.

She emphasised that matric results do not determine a person’s worth or future success.

“Most importantly, remember that your matric results do not define who you are or what you’re capable of. This is just one chapter, not the whole story.”

Parents urged to respond with empathy

SADAG has also highlighted the critical role parents and guardians play, particularly when pupils do not achieve the results they were hoping for.

“The first response from a parent really, really matters, even when you’re worried or disappointed,” Parbhoo-Seetha said. “What your child needs most is to feel safe and supported.”

She urged parents to listen before offering solutions, to avoid comparisons with other pupils and to reassure children that love and support are not dependent on academic performance.

“Once emotions are settled, you can explore the next steps together,” she said. “There are always more options than it feels like in that moment.”

ALSO READ: Matric results: Regulator ‘studying’ court ruling on publication in newspapers

Warning signs not to ignore

Families have been advised to remain alert to changes in behaviour that may indicate a pupil is struggling.

Changes in behaviour are often the biggest clue,

Withdrawing from others,

big changes in mood,

Loss or increase in sleep or appetite,

Feeling hopeless or

Suddenly seeming fine after being very upset

She stressed that any talk of self-harm or wanting to disappear should be treated as an emergency.

“Any talk about feeling like a burden or self-harm should always be taken seriously and acted on immediately.”

ALSO READ: Matric results: Here’s some important things to remember

Help available

SADAG has reminded pupils, parents and educators that free, confidential support is available.

“We offer free confidential support for pupils and their families,” Parbhoo-Seetha said.

“Our suicide crisis line on 0800 567 567 is available 24/7, and pupils can also reach us via WhatsApp on 076 882 2775. You don’t have to be in crisis to call.”

She added that schools also play a vital role by creating safe spaces and reinforcing that results do not equal worth.

“At the end of the day, matric results are important, but they are not worth a young person’s life,” Parbhoo-Seetha said.

“With empathy, open conversations and early support, pupils and families can get through this period with care and hope.”

NOW READ: Matrics, your results will be published in newspapers: This is what you need know