Matric results: Here’s some important things to remember

The wait is almost over

As we draw closer to the official release date of the matric results, the class of 2025 waits anxiously for their fate to be determined.

The results will be announced on 12 January 2026 by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule. She will also be going over the national pass rates, percentages and the top-achieving learners of the class of 2025.

How to access your matric results?

Candidates will be able to access their results online on the DBE website from 6am on 13 January 2026. Alternatively, results can be received via sms. To get your results this way, candidates have to sms their exam number 45856, and a confirmation will be sent.

Candidates can also dial *120*45856# on their mobile and enter their exam number when prompted. The sms option charges R1.50 per sms, and results are available as soon as they are ready.

With all these options for accessing results, most will flock to the famous way of getting newspapers to check their outcomes.

The class of 2025 is also urged to fetch their official statements of results from the school or exam centre where they wrote.

Important things to remember

All candidates are urged to double-check their name, surname and identification number upon receiving their statement of results. Should any detail be incorrect, the matter must be reported to the Department before 20 February 2026.

If one is not pleased with their results, an exam remark or recheck can be applied for. You can apply for it at the school or exam centre you wrote at, your district office, or online at www.eservices.gov.za.

For a remark, a fee of R120 per subject is charged, and R30 for a recheck. Candidates can also view their scripts after a remark or recheck for a fee of R230.

Additional instructions and guidance will be visibly written on the back of each statement of results.