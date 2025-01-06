Matric results: Expect a ‘slight improvement’ from some provinces

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube is expected to announce the NSC 2024 matric results on 13 January 2025.

Having completed their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in November 2024, matriculants will receive their results next week.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is set to announce the results in Pretoria on 13 January. Students can expect the official release of their results on 14 January.

Slight improvement in results

Speaking to The Citizen, education expert Hendrick Makaneta said that he is ”optimistic” about the 2024 matric exam results.

“My overall expectation for the matric results, I am very much optimistic that the results will demonstrate a slight improvement compared to the previous years,” he said.

Furthermore, Makaneta explained that rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo might see some increase despite challenges which include a lack of resources.

“Some schools, especially those from poor communities, learners had to attend on weekends to try and catch up.

“Districts were able to put a lot of focus, by ensuring learners were able to attend regularly, especially the support programmes they had after school hours,” he added.

According to Makaneta, provinces such as Gauteng and Western Cape are likely to maintain a stronger academic performance due to the resources they have as well as the support structure they have.

Furthermore, the DBE urged learners to collect their results at the centre where they sat for the NSC exams.

“Come get your original statement of your matric results from the 14th of January 2025,” the department announced on social media platform X.

Candidates’ results will also be available on this website from 6 am on 14 January 2025.

Result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

Candidates must ensure that names and identity numbers reflect correctly on their statement of results and report any required corrections to the Department before 21 February 2025.

Exam papers re-mark

According to the DBE, students can register for a re-mark of their scripts at the school or the district office in their province or online. Applications will close on 31 January 2025.

Fees for re-marking and re-checking per subject:

Re-mark: R116.00

Re-check: R29.00

Re-marking results will be released on 14 March 2025 and will be available at the school/exam centre where the candidate sat for their 2024 examinations.

