95% average, 10 distinctions: Here are some of 2024’s IEB matric top achievers

Here are some of the country's top achievers in the IEB matric exams.

Over 890 000 matrics wrote their final exams last year. Photo: iStock

Over 16 000 students sat for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams last year, with many hopeful of doing well enough to study further towards their dream careers. They found out their results on Monday afternoon.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube will announce the National Senior Certificate examination results on Monday evening. Matriculates who wrote that exam will be able to access their results on Tuesday, 14 January.

“The class of 2024 entered Grade 8 in 2020, right at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The disruption caused by the pandemic during these formative years has had a lasting impact on their learning,” the Department of Basic Education said of the students last year.

Among those who have overcome hurdles to finish at the top of the class in the IEB exams, include:

Dainfern College

IEB students at the school achieved a 100% pass for the 23rd year, 100% access to tertiary studies and 98,2% Bachelor’s Degree pass, meaning that 56 out of 57 students have qualified for university entrance.

They attained a combined total of 109 distinctions (1.91 per candidate) and over half the grade achieved an average of 70% and above.

Erin Tomlinson

Distinctions: 9

Joel Willemse

Distinctions: 7

Sarah Orsmond

Distinctions: 7

Holy Rosary

Kesley De Witte

Overall Average: 92.25% (Bachelor Distinction)

A’s: 9 – Eng (90%), Afrik (94%), LO (95%), Maths (96%), Sci (94%), Life Sciences (92%), Geography (91%), History (86%), FSM Calculus (82%)

Redhill

Redhill’s Class of 2024 achieved 100% university entrance (Bachelor’s Degree Pass), with one student achieving a 90%+ average and 10% achieving 7+ distinctions.

Christopher Ferreira

Overall Average: 93.43%

Distinctions: 7 (6 above 90%).

Taqiyya Osman

Distinctions: 7

Owamangwevu Koyana

Distinctions: 6

Wairimu (Nimsy) Mbuthia

Distinctions: 6

Roedean School

Roedean School’s Matric Class of 2024 achieved a 100% Bachelor’s Degree Pass rate and more than half scored above 80%.

Overall, students achieved an impressive combined average of 79.4% and an average of 4.42 distinctions per student. Additionally, 18 results ranked in the top 1% in various subjects.

Neo Leseilane

Distinctions: 9

Mya Osei

Distinctions: 8

Mia Loizides

Distinctions: 8

Almaaz Mudaly

Distinctions: 8

St Andrew’s

The 2024 St Andrew’s College Matrics who wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate examinations achieved a 100% pass rate, with 98% of the 82 boys achieving a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass and all of them qualifying for further study after school.

Murray Wilson

Overall Average: 89%

Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra.

Andy Holmes

Overall Average: 89%

Distinctions: 8 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, History, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra.

Alex Hutton

Overall Average: 87%

Distinctions: 8 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Marine Sciences, Mathematics and Further Studies English.

St Benedict’s

Dylan Topham

Overall Average: 92.3% (Bachelor Distinction)

A’s: 8 – Eng (89%), Afrik (88%), LO (94%), Maths (96%), Sci (90%), Hist (93%), IT (96%), FSM Stats (79%), FSM Calc (86%)

Shaldon Moodley

Overall Average: 91,3% (Bachelor Distinction)

A’s: 7 – Eng (94%), Afrik (87%), LO (89%), Maths (97%), Geog (88%), Life Sci (92%), Sci (92%) FSM Stats (47%), FSM Calc (76%)

Raahil Ranchod

Overall Average: 89% (Bachelor Distinction)

A’s: 8 – Eng (82%), Afrik (82%), LO (92%), Maths (94%), Sci (86%), IT (93%), Acc (94%), FSM Stats (66%), FSM Calc (94%)

St David’s Marist Inanda

The St David’s Marist Inanda Matric Class of 2024 achieved a 100% pass, with a 99% Bachelor’s Degree pass and 444 distinctions across 21 subjects.

Theo Dreyer

Overall Average: Above 90%

Distinctions: 10 – Accounting, Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.

Jonathan Penumala

Overall Average: Above 90%

Distinctions: 10 – Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, Engineering Graphics And Design, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.

Aryan Bhatt

Overall Average: Above 90%

Distinctions: 9 – Accounting, Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics, FS Mathematics Extended.

Michael Elfick

Overall Average: Above 90%

Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans FAL, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.

Raymond Linington

Overall Average: Above 90%

Distinctions: 9 – Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Information Technology, IsiZulu FAL, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.

St John’s College

All 125 students contributed to a 100% tertiary pass rate, with 124 securing Bachelor’s Degree passes.

10 students achieved an average of 90% or higher (8% of grade). 125 Matrics achieved 401 subject distinctions (80% or higher), averaging 3.2 distinctions per candidate.

Two students achieved 9 distinctions

Zac Erasmus

Overall Average: 95%

Distinctions: 9 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, History, Information Technology, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies English and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.

Gregory Pryce

Overall Average: 92%

Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.

Liam Jung

Overall Average: 92%

Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, French Second Additional Language, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.

Ashil Bhagwandas

Overall Average: 92%

Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation, Geography, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.

St Stithians College

When the Boys’ College and Girls’ College are combined, St Stithians achieved a 100% Matric pass rate, a 98.4 % Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass rate, and a total of 742 subject distinctions (80% or more).

10 students achieved the St Stithians Summa Cum Laude award, an average of 90% and above. A total of 175 students achieved an average of 70% or above. 22 students achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all IEB candidates across 15 subjects.

Gary Chapman

Overall Average: 93.86%

Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Accounting, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music Trinity School London and Physical Sciences.

Kiera Benbrook

Overall Average: 93.7%

Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Business Studies, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.

Kerisha Dorasamy

Overall Average: 93.6%

Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.

Richard Leschner

Overall Average: 93.14%

Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Music Trinity School London and Physical Sciences.

Noa Baker

Overall Average: 93.1%

Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.

Zoë Earlam

Overall Average: 91.1%

Distinctions: 9 – English Home Language, Geography, isiZulu First Additional Language, Further Studies English, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.

Biana Akpokabayen

Overall Average: 91%

Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.

Emile Odendaal

Overall Average: 90.57%

Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Accounting, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

Gabriela Natsis

Overall Average: 90.3%

Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language, Physical Sciences.

Elena Jackson

Overall Average: 90%

Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language, Physical Sciences.