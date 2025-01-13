95% average, 10 distinctions: Here are some of 2024’s IEB matric top achievers
Here are some of the country's top achievers in the IEB matric exams.
Over 16 000 students sat for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams last year, with many hopeful of doing well enough to study further towards their dream careers. They found out their results on Monday afternoon.
The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube will announce the National Senior Certificate examination results on Monday evening. Matriculates who wrote that exam will be able to access their results on Tuesday, 14 January.
“The class of 2024 entered Grade 8 in 2020, right at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The disruption caused by the pandemic during these formative years has had a lasting impact on their learning,” the Department of Basic Education said of the students last year.
Among those who have overcome hurdles to finish at the top of the class in the IEB exams, include:
Dainfern College
IEB students at the school achieved a 100% pass for the 23rd year, 100% access to tertiary studies and 98,2% Bachelor’s Degree pass, meaning that 56 out of 57 students have qualified for university entrance.
They attained a combined total of 109 distinctions (1.91 per candidate) and over half the grade achieved an average of 70% and above.
Erin Tomlinson
Distinctions: 9
Joel Willemse
Distinctions: 7
Sarah Orsmond
Distinctions: 7
Holy Rosary
Kesley De Witte
Overall Average: 92.25% (Bachelor Distinction)
A’s: 9 – Eng (90%), Afrik (94%), LO (95%), Maths (96%), Sci (94%), Life Sciences (92%), Geography (91%), History (86%), FSM Calculus (82%)
Redhill
Redhill’s Class of 2024 achieved 100% university entrance (Bachelor’s Degree Pass), with one student achieving a 90%+ average and 10% achieving 7+ distinctions.
Christopher Ferreira
Overall Average: 93.43%
Distinctions: 7 (6 above 90%).
Taqiyya Osman
Distinctions: 7
Owamangwevu Koyana
Distinctions: 6
Wairimu (Nimsy) Mbuthia
Distinctions: 6
Roedean School
Roedean School’s Matric Class of 2024 achieved a 100% Bachelor’s Degree Pass rate and more than half scored above 80%.
Overall, students achieved an impressive combined average of 79.4% and an average of 4.42 distinctions per student. Additionally, 18 results ranked in the top 1% in various subjects.
Neo Leseilane
Distinctions: 9
Mya Osei
Distinctions: 8
Mia Loizides
Distinctions: 8
Almaaz Mudaly
Distinctions: 8
St Andrew’s
The 2024 St Andrew’s College Matrics who wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate examinations achieved a 100% pass rate, with 98% of the 82 boys achieving a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass and all of them qualifying for further study after school.
Murray Wilson
Overall Average: 89%
Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra.
Andy Holmes
Overall Average: 89%
Distinctions: 8 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, History, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra.
Alex Hutton
Overall Average: 87%
Distinctions: 8 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Marine Sciences, Mathematics and Further Studies English.
St Benedict’s
Dylan Topham
Overall Average: 92.3% (Bachelor Distinction)
A’s: 8 – Eng (89%), Afrik (88%), LO (94%), Maths (96%), Sci (90%), Hist (93%), IT (96%), FSM Stats (79%), FSM Calc (86%)
Shaldon Moodley
Overall Average: 91,3% (Bachelor Distinction)
A’s: 7 – Eng (94%), Afrik (87%), LO (89%), Maths (97%), Geog (88%), Life Sci (92%), Sci (92%) FSM Stats (47%), FSM Calc (76%)
Raahil Ranchod
Overall Average: 89% (Bachelor Distinction)
A’s: 8 – Eng (82%), Afrik (82%), LO (92%), Maths (94%), Sci (86%), IT (93%), Acc (94%), FSM Stats (66%), FSM Calc (94%)
St David’s Marist Inanda
The St David’s Marist Inanda Matric Class of 2024 achieved a 100% pass, with a 99% Bachelor’s Degree pass and 444 distinctions across 21 subjects.
Theo Dreyer
Overall Average: Above 90%
Distinctions: 10 – Accounting, Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.
Jonathan Penumala
Overall Average: Above 90%
Distinctions: 10 – Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, Engineering Graphics And Design, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.
Aryan Bhatt
Overall Average: Above 90%
Distinctions: 9 – Accounting, Afrikaans FAL, Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics, FS Mathematics Extended.
Michael Elfick
Overall Average: Above 90%
Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans FAL, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, FS Mathematics Extended.
Raymond Linington
Overall Average: Above 90%
Distinctions: 9 – Business Studies, Computer Applications Technology, English Home Language, Information Technology, IsiZulu FAL, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.
St John’s College
All 125 students contributed to a 100% tertiary pass rate, with 124 securing Bachelor’s Degree passes.
10 students achieved an average of 90% or higher (8% of grade). 125 Matrics achieved 401 subject distinctions (80% or higher), averaging 3.2 distinctions per candidate.
Two students achieved 9 distinctions
Zac Erasmus
Overall Average: 95%
Distinctions: 9 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, History, Information Technology, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies English and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Gregory Pryce
Overall Average: 92%
Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Liam Jung
Overall Average: 92%
Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, French Second Additional Language, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Ashil Bhagwandas
Overall Average: 92%
Distinctions: 8 – English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation, Geography, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
St Stithians College
When the Boys’ College and Girls’ College are combined, St Stithians achieved a 100% Matric pass rate, a 98.4 % Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass rate, and a total of 742 subject distinctions (80% or more).
10 students achieved the St Stithians Summa Cum Laude award, an average of 90% and above. A total of 175 students achieved an average of 70% or above. 22 students achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all IEB candidates across 15 subjects.
Gary Chapman
Overall Average: 93.86%
Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Accounting, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music Trinity School London and Physical Sciences.
Kiera Benbrook
Overall Average: 93.7%
Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Business Studies, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.
Kerisha Dorasamy
Overall Average: 93.6%
Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.
Richard Leschner
Overall Average: 93.14%
Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Music Trinity School London and Physical Sciences.
Noa Baker
Overall Average: 93.1%
Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.
Zoë Earlam
Overall Average: 91.1%
Distinctions: 9 – English Home Language, Geography, isiZulu First Additional Language, Further Studies English, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences.
Biana Akpokabayen
Overall Average: 91%
Distinctions: 8 – Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences.
Emile Odendaal
Overall Average: 90.57%
Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, Accounting, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.
Gabriela Natsis
Overall Average: 90.3%
Distinctions: 9 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language, Physical Sciences.
Elena Jackson
Overall Average: 90%
Distinctions: 7 – Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language, Physical Sciences.
