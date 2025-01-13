Matric

By Kyle Zeeman

13 Jan 2025

03:17 pm

Matric results: IEB student get 98.47% pass

It is the highest pass rate recorded in the past five years.

Matric exams/ IEB/ NSC

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.47% in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

This was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

It is the highest pass rate recorded in the past five years.

89.37% of the Class of 2024 achieved entry to degree study, compared to 88.59% in 2023, while 7.56% qualified for entry to diploma study.

1.53% of those who wrote the IEB exam achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level, compared to 1.57% in 2023. 0.02% achieved an endorsed certificate.

All IEB students should be able to access their results from around 3:30pm on Monday.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Monday evening, with matrics who wrote NSC exams able to access their individual results from Tuesday.

This is a developing story

