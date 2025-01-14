‘Remarkable’ matrics defy the odds

Class of 2024 sets new standards with resilience and hard work, achieving exceptional matric results despite Covid-era challenges.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube with top achievers of the Class of 2024 at the MTN Innovation Centre in Roodepoort yesterday, during a breakfast to congratulate the cream of the crop. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube described the Class of 2024 as a remarkable cohort which achieved exceptional results against the odds.

The minister made the remark as she hosted top achievers at a celebratory breakfast in Roodepoort.

Malwandla Baloyi

New Hope School for pupils with learning and physical disabilities in Pretoria’s top pupil, Malwandla Baloyi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Malwandla Baloyi, who attended New Hope School for (pupils with) learning and physical disabilities in Pretoria, was born with disabilities that require her to use a wheelchair.

“I felt overwhelmed because I worked so hard. It was shocking and I am still processing that I made it here. With my condition, it is hard to have a normal school period like other pupils. I have brittle bone disease and during winter, my bones become very painful. I also have scoliosis and my back hurts a lot,” she said.

Baloyi said her matric year was filled with challenges due to her health, which often forced her to miss school, critical tests and curriculum content.

“Those months were the most challenging because I missed a lot of school. It is even more shocking that I am here among the top achievers nationally,” she said.

“I plan to study psychology and have been accepted at Stellenbosch University, Wits University and the University of Pretoria. However, I want to go to Stellenbosch. My goal is to help people like myself overcome challenges, just as I have been able to do.”

She is one of the top 39 achievers out of over 700 000 matriculants who sat for exams in November last year.

Maselesele Lalamani

Tshivhase Secondary School’s top achiever, Maselesele Lalamani, from Limpopo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Aspiring astronomy student Maselesele Lalamani, from Tshivhase Secondary School in Shuffling Village, Limpopo, said she had dreamt of the achievement since Grade 6.

“It feels like a dream. It has been hard to really believe that I am here, but I am and I’m enjoying the opportunity I’ve been given. I’ve always dreamt of this since Grade 6.”

She was one of four pupils from the Vhembe East District.

“I made sure that I knew the content from the textbooks. After that, I practised a lot of past papers and that is what I advise the Class of 2025 to do. When I wasn’t feeling okay, or was demotivated, I listened to videos so I could study while healing. That’s what I did: making sure most of my time was spent studying,” she said.

She plans to pursue a degree in astronomy at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Gift Mlambo

Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence in rural KwaZulu-Natal’s top achiever, Gift Mlambo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gift Mlambo, from Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence in rural KwaZulu-Natal, said he was delighted to maintain the school’s high standards.

“This was the expectation from my principal. The pressure and expectation from them pushed me to this achievement. They would always ask if we were going to nationals and, despite the challenges, we made it here through hard work and perseverance,” he told The Citizen.

Mlambo, a dux student, was top of his school, achieving the highest average across all grades and earned a different blazer from his peers. He plans to study actuarial science at UCT.

“It is one of a kind. It is rare. I want to help communities to do proper risk management because businesses often fail due to this. I want to uplift communities, especially the black ones.”

The Class of 2023 achieved an 82.9% pass rate, surpassing the 80.1% recorded in 2022 – the highest since the dawn of democracy.

Gwarube said the Class of 2024 was in a league of its own and embodied the strength and resilience of the protea flower.

When the Class of 2024 began high school, they were met with disruptions caused by Covid.

“Many of you began your high school journey in 2020, when Covid forced schools to close. Learning was disrupted. You had to adapt to online learning and deal with limited resources. Navigating a world where learning and teaching became incredibly difficult was no small feat.

“Yet, despite these obstacles, you persevered. You’ve demonstrated that challenges are not roadblocks, but stepping stones to greatness,” Gwarube said.