Top achievers on 2024 IEB matric results: ‘I made balance a priority’

Top achievers from the IEB Class of 2024 reveal how balance, determination, and support helped them excel in their final year.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results were released on Monday, and this year’s top achievers have not only proven their academic mettle but also shared inspiring stories of resilience, balance, and determination.

Some matric students shared their experiences with The Citizen as they navigated through their last year of high school.

‘I made balance a priority’, says matric student

Reddford House’s Arya Badel received nine distinctions and attributed her success to stellar teachers and good friends.

“The biggest challenge I had was stress and trying to keep burnout at bay. I think near the end of the year I had burnout, but it helped to spend time with friends and family, which provided much-needed relaxation”.

Balancing academics with sports and music, Theo Dreyer achieved 10 distinctions while representing South Africa at the Kayak World Marathon Championship in Croatia last year.

It was a trip that nearly saw him miss out on a key prelim exam, but the school intervened.

“My flight back to South Africa was delayed by a day, but they made sure I could race back from the airport to write my English paper. It could have been a problem, but they made it very smooth and allowed me to chase my dreams.”

Furthermore, he told The Citizen the key to his success was balance.

“It was about succeeding in the classroom and performing in the sports area, and music. I was part of the marimba band and while music wasn’t my strongest talent, it was an important stress reliever and brought me back to earth.

“It was about having diverse experiences. I also learnt to prioritise what was most important to me and my success, and not give time to distractions or anything that didn’t fit into that path.”

He plans to study Actuarial Science at Wits University in Johannesburg.

‘Success can only come if you are rested’

Mya Osei was with her mom — hand in hand — when she heard that she had received eight distinctions. She told The Citizen she felt a wave of relief and emotion wash over her.

“It started with me taking it one day at a time and as I achieved each milestone I was motivated to push more. I made balance a priority because if you are not looking after yourself, you are not yourself and cannot perform to your potential.”

In her pursuit of outlets, and wanting to share what she had learnt so far, Osei founded an online youth wellness portal to destigmatise mental health.

“Success can only come if you are rested”.

She will later this year head to the US to study a history of Science, medicine and public health at the prestigious Ivy League Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, United States.

SA in Ivy Leagues

St David’s Marist Inanda’s Jonathan Penumala also received 10 distinctions and has applied to two prestigious universities in the United States (US) to study Aeronautical or Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech or Harvard.

“I am planning to study Aeronautical or Mechanical Engineering in the US. I am still waiting on the decisions but either Georgia Tech or Harvard. I should hear later this month or by March. I am hoping for Harvard because it is higher ranked, but I would be happy with either.”

He said balance and keeping a routine were important, and also joked that “a good portion” of his success could also be attributed to his mother’s great cooking.

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube announced the National Senior Certificate examination results on Monday evening. Matriculates who wrote that exam will be able to access their results on Tuesday, 14 January.

