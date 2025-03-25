Hawks arrest two women for editing matric certificates

The two women were arrested last week at an internet café in Johannesburg.

The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested two suspects involved in fraudulent activities related to falsifying and editing matric certificates.

The two women were arrested last week at an internet café in Johannesburg.

Fake certificates

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, said the arrest of the women highlights the law enforcement agency’s “relentless drive” to uphold justice and maintain the integrity of South Africa’s education system.

“The arrest occurred after an alert police officer observed suspicious behaviour at an internet café in central Johannesburg. The suspects were found altering and editing a matric statement of results as well as the certificate issued in 2014.

“The misrepresentation was aimed at reflecting a University entry qualification. Electronic devices used in the crime, including a computer and cellphone, have been seized for further investigation,” Ramovha said.

Court

Ramovha added that the suspects, aged 30 and 24, have made their first appearance in court.

“The accused, Dimakatso Papo and Lebohang Mokgadi made their first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 March 2025. They were both granted R500 bail each. The case has been postponed to 07 April 2025 for further investigation.”

Gauteng Hawks Provincial Head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa stressed the importance of this breakthrough in stumping out crime.

“Crimes like these undermine the credibility of our education system and the hard work of countless South Africans. We will not tolerate such deceit and will ensure that justice is served. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activities to the authorities to aid in the fight against crime,” said Kadwa.

Matric results

In January this year, the Hawks made a breakthrough in a case involving the alleged leaking of the class of 2024 matric results on the internet, which were allegedly being sold to learners for R100.

A 21-year-old young man was arrested.

During a search of his house, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found.

Johannesburg company Edumarks allegedly enticed matric pupils to pay R100 to get their results early instead of waiting for the outcome on Tuesday.

Following the alleged breach, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, in a media briefing, said the Hawks and the State Security Agency (SSA) were roped in to probe the alleged breach.

Gwarube said the possible breach of the matric results was “extremely serious.”

