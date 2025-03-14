Tyla performs at Mercedes-Benz launch in Rome as student campaigns to get singer as his matric dance date [VIDEO]

Matric student Mollwane Madiba is campaigning to get the Grammy award winning singer as his date for his upcoming matric dance.

While Tyla performed a stripped down version of her hit track, Water, at the launch of a new Mercedes-Benz, a student’s campaign to get her as his matric dance date picked up steam in Mzansi.

On Thursday evening Tyla was one of the night’s performers as the German car brand launched its new CLA model.

The launch was attended by a slew of celebrities such as Will.i.am, Ice Spice and David Beckham’s son, Romeo.

At the reveal, Mercedes-Benz surprised guests with an exclusive live performance by South African singing sensation Tyla.

The event also saw the announcement of the Class of Creators which will see the aforementioned guests create content inspired by the all-new CLA. This will be the merging of the essence of Mercedes-Benz with the artists’ DNA.

Each collaboration will feature its own vehicle art piece, revealed at various events throughout the year.

Tyla stole the show at the recent Chanel Paris Fashion Week show for her pink tweed mini skirt which has been compared to a similar piece worn by Naomi Campbell for the house’s Spring-Summer 1994 show.

“I wanted to feel like a classic rich Chanel girl,” Tyla told Vogue.

“These days I’m obsessed with high-fashion mixed with street fashion,” averred the singer of her ever-evolving aesthetic.

Lately, however, she does admit that she has been on a real Chanel kick. Her last purchase was a rare – and very much epic – bag from the label. “My Chanel ankle monitor bag,” she says, from spring 2008.

Getting Tyla to the matric dance

Matric student Mollwane Madiba is campaigning to get the Grammy award winning singer as his date for his upcoming matric dance.

Not only has Madiba used TikTok to show his seriousness to get Tyla’s attention, but has gotten his school mates to join in the movement.

In one video students ask “Who do you think Mollwane is taking to MD?” followed by responses of “Tyla, obviously.”

Using the hashtag #MOandTYLAForMD almost all the videos have Tyla’s song Push 2 Start. Madiba has seemingly met Tyla, as he has a photo of himself with the Water singer.

In one video shot in what looks like a school library, the photo of the two is placed all over on book stands, walls and wherever it could be seen.

