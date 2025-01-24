More than 1 600 Limpopo learners remain unplaced

According to the department, the circuit in Polokwane has the highest number of unplaced learners for grades R, 1 and 8.

While many students across the country remain unplaced in schools, the Limpopo Education Department are working to ease the backlog of unplaced learners.

As of Thursday, about 1 600 learners had yet to be placed in the province’s four circuits: Polokwane, Mokopane, Tzaneen, and Lephalele.

ALSO READ: Money is there but ‘political will is lacking’: Not enough schools being built in South Africa

816 learners to be placed

According to the department, Pietersburg Circuit, in Polokwane, has the highest number of unplaced learners for grades R, 1 and 8.

“33 661 learners were placed across all grades in the circuit, and the remaining 816 will be processed, and placed accordingly.”

The majority of applicants were not admitted last year because their applications did not meet the set criteria, but they were afforded a chance to appeal.

The department is currently processing appeals, and late applications were received early this year when schools re-opened.

“All qualifying unplaced learners will be allocated space on or before 29 January 2025 when the headcount exercise and other logistics are finalised,” it added.

ALSO READ: Nsfas moves to resolve outstanding accommodation payments amid tensions

Parents urged to be patient

Parents and guardians are urged to exercise patience and allow the department to finalise the admission process.

“The department wishes to assure parents that all qualifying learners will be admitted within the circuits where they reside and transport will be provided for those allocated spaces outside the 5km radius.”

Furthermore, the department has noted that some parents still submit falsified documents and fraudulent addresses to secure space for their children, not from the feeder zones.

The department has warned parents and caregivers to desist from falsifying documents as this is a criminal act and fraudulent and can result in cases being opened with the police.

Parents are cautioned not to embark on a forceful admission of their children.

ALSO READ: Over 30 000 late school applicants placed by GDE, others still pending

Parents camp outside ‘incompetent’ education department

Earlier this week, parents went to the Department of Education’s West District office in Tshwane to get answers from departmental officials on why their children have not been placed at South African government schools.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, Caroline Zitha said it is “heartbreaking” to see her child being left behind while other students are learning in schools.

She added that the ongoing delays could have long-term impacts on her child’s academic progress and emotional well-being.

“The department doesn’t have dignity in a black child’s education,” she said.

In response, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said it had placed all learners who applied in Gauteng.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona added that as of Monday, 20 January 2025, 30 498 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners were placed in schools.

According to Mabona, parents being assisted currently at the department’s offices fall under inner grades (other grades besides Grade 1 and Grade 8) applicants and late applicants.

“These include learners relocating to Gauteng from other provinces or transferring between districts within the province.

“The majority of these applicants will be accommodated after the 10-day headcount process, and their details are being captured accordingly,” he told The Citizen.

NOW READ: ‘They take us for fools’ – Parents camp outside ‘incompetent’ education department