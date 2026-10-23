Mpumalanga principal suspended after arrest over alleged sexual assault of 11-year-old

The principal's suspension is precautionary, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has placed the principal of Khangela Primary School on precautionary suspension following his arrest over allegations of sexual assault involving an 11-year-old Grade 6 pupil.

The department confirmed the suspension on Thursday, 22 October, saying it acted immediately after the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested the principal.

The suspension is intended to protect the investigation, safeguard pupils and ensure teaching and learning continue in a safe environment.

The department said the decision was taken in accordance with the Employment of Educators Act.

Department launches internal investigation

The department said it had informed the school’s management team and school governing body of the suspension. Arrangements are also underway to appoint an acting principal.

It condemned all forms of abuse, harassment and sexual violence against pupils, reiterating its zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct by employees.

“Schools must be safe havens for learning and development,” the department said.

“Any official found to have violated the trust placed in them will face both the full disciplinary process of the department and the criminal justice system.”

The department has launched its own internal investigation into the allegations and will refer the matter to the South African Council for Educators (Sace).

It also commended law enforcement agencies for their response, saying it would continue to cooperate fully with the criminal investigation.

“The department commends law enforcement agencies for their swift and professional response in ensuring that the alleged perpetrator was apprehended,” it said.

The principal’s suspension is precautionary, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Student and school community to receive support

The department said the affected pupil’s wellbeing remained its foremost priority and that it would deploy officials from its Inclusive Education unit to provide psychosocial support.

The team will include psychologists and social workers who will support the pupil and her family, as well as classmates and teachers affected by the incident.

“This support will continue for as long as it is needed,” the department said.

It appealed to the school community and the public to remain calm while allowing the legal process to unfold.

The department also urged the public to respect the child’s rights and dignity and refrain from circulating information that could identify her.

“To protect the minor and to comply with the Children’s Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, we urge everyone to refrain from sharing the pupil’s name, photographs or any information that may lead to her identification on any public platform,” it said.

The department encouraged pupils, parents and teachers to report abuse to their schools, district offices, its toll-free line or directly to the police.

It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that schools across Mpumalanga remain safe and conducive to learning.

“As the matter is now before the court, the department will not be commenting further on the merits of the case,” it said.