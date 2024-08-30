Nasi iSpani solar technicians’ contracts cancelled due to ‘poor performance’

The programme is a Gauteng City Region Academy initiative aimed at growing the solar industry and creating jobs.

Another a group of Nasi iSpani beneficiaries have had their opportunities abruptly withdrawn.

Enrolled in the programme to qualify as solar technicians, the students have been removed from the programme to make way for a fresh batch of students.

However, the cancellation of the programmes was not due to a lack of funds or overly ambitious planning, but because the beneficiaries failed to meet the required standard.

Only 6000 spaces available

The students who this week exited the Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) programme were enrolled at a TVET college in Ekurhuleni.

The prgramme was initiated in mid-2023 in partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority and came with a stipend of just over R2 000.

Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panya Lesufi, Sizwe Pamla, explained that there are only 6 000 spaces available in the programme and that there is a new intake pending.

Pamla told The Citizen that some students had very poor attendance records and did not commit to the programme.

“The termination of contracts is a consequence of poor performance. They were informed, and this condition is also stipulated in their contracts with GCRA,” said Pamla.

44 000 job seekers applied

However, some trainees have been accommodated, moving from the National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (Nated) to a relevant skills programme.

“Their proficiency levels demonstrated that they would not cope with Nated and beyond. The skills programme will continue until the end of October,” explained Pamla.

He added that moving the students to a skills programme was “strategic intervention” and that they were given ample notice.

“The college, upon understanding the challenges that students were experiencing in learning, added additional resources to support them, but the students still didn’t manage to perform.”

Some disgruntled former trainee technicians indicated a desire to join the Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) protest on Thursday, which ended with the arrest of over 30 young adults.

The MK Party Youth League joined the GYB’s call to immediately release the protesters and discuss the grievances that have lead to their anger, frustration and despair.

