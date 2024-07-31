Nasi iSpani youth brigade to hold protest camp for permanent jobs

Angry teaching assistants plan to camp outside the Department of Basic Education in Struben Street in Pretoria until their demands are addressed

Nasi iSpani beneficiaries in the education sector will not leave their posts quietly.

The contracts for Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s lofty youth employment drive came to an end for 32,000 teaching assistants on 31 July.

An angry contingent will mark their final day by setting up a protest camp to demand permanent posts.

Potential funders needed

The contracts were extended by one month as Premier Lesufi waited to announce his executive following the 29 May elections.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) informed Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) members on 8 July that their contracts were to be extended for one month only.

In the GDE’s letter confirming the contracts would not be extended further, the GDE said a similar recruitment programme could only happen again when “potential funders” were secured.

“We would like to wish all the participants well and hope that the experience gained during their participation in the programme will work to their advantage as they pursue other opportunities in the labour and academic space,” concluded the letter signed by GDE HOD Rufus Mmutlana on 30 July.

Additional questions were sent to Premier Lesufi’s office on Wednesday, which were redirected to GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona. At the time of publication, no comment had yet been received.

Camp for jobs

Secretary for the GYB protest Sihle Mzizi confirmed the contents of the GDE letter signed on 30 July.

Mzizi was part of a protest march on 12 July to deliver a memorandum to the GDE and Premier Lesufi demanding their positions be made permanent.

“We have met and exceeded the expectations of our roles, demonstrating our value to the department,” read the memorandum provided to The Citizen by Mzizi.

“Permanent appointment will recognise our contributions and provide stability, allowing us to focus on our work without uncertainty,” it continued.

Part of the concluding programme’s rules is that no member is allowed to continue studying while under Nasi iSpani employment.

In hoping to be made permanent, the protestors also want this clause removed, as well as the 18-35 age limit for eligibility.

Plans to disrupt department

Protestors are set to camp at Sol Plaatjie House in Struben Street, Tshwane from 5pm on Wednesday.

Convenor of the GYB protest Omphile Mathibeng said their hands have been forced by a lack of response to the memorandum.

“There will be no entry to the offices on Thursday or on Friday. They will not work until we get a response to our demands,” Mathibeng told The Citizen.

“There will be no violence, no looting, nothing of that sort. It is just the youth demanding answers from the government,” she concluded.