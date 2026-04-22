New programme aims to turn doctors into healthcare entrepreneurs

The initiative combines clinical expertise with entrepreneurship to improve access and innovation in healthcare.

A new national programme aimed at turning doctors into business owners and healthcare innovators is set to launch this month.

This could reshape how medical services are delivered and funded in South Africa.

Programme targets healthcare entrepreneurship

The initiative, run by the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, in association with the health and welfare Sector Education and Training Authority, will equip doctors with the skills to build and run sustainable medical practices, while unlocking access to funding and mentorship.

The six-month programme starts this week with two pilot cohorts and includes practical immersion in existing healthcare practices.

Over the next few years, the programme aims to train up to 1 000 doctors, with a focus on those entering private practice or seeking to establish independent healthcare ventures.

The intervention comes at a time when many medical professionals face growing pressure to balance clinical excellence with the realities of running a business, from managing costs and billing systems to navigating compliance and patient access.

Addressing gaps in medical training

Participants will receive structured entrepreneurial training covering business design, medical billing systems, regulatory compliance and partnerships, alongside mentorship and industry support.

Crucially, the programme also introduces a funding pathway. The top five practitioners will each receive R100 000 in grant funding to help launch their practices, while RH Fund Managers will provide access to loans of up to R1 million to support equipment and infrastructure.

Dr Reabetswe Kgoroeadira, CEO of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, said the programme addresses a critical gap in SA’s healthcare ecosystem.

“Doctors are highly trained clinically, but very few are equipped to run sustainable, scalable healthcare businesses,” said Kgoroeadira.

“This programme is about unlocking that capability so that medical professionals can extend their impact beyond the consulting room and into the broader health system.”

Long-term impact on healthcare system

Kgoroeadira added that the long-term goal is to build a new generation of healthcare entrepreneurs who can improve access, efficiency and innovation across the sector.

The programme is fully funded and targeted at unemployed doctors, those completing community service and professionals transitioning into private practice.

By combining clinical expertise with entrepreneurial capability and access to capital, the initiative is positioning itself as a catalyst for both economic participation and health care innovation.

As pressure on the public health system continues and demand for accessible private care grows, the success of this programme could signal a broader shift towards a more decentralised, entrepreneur-driven healthcare model in SA.