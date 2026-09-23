New qualifications introduced to improve competency of public servants

NSG Acting Principal Phindile Mkwanazi said the qualifications would contribute to professionalising the public service

The National School of Government (NSG) has introduced two new occupational qualifications aimed at strengthening practical skills, administrative capability and management capacity among serving public servants.

The qualifications; the Occupational Certificate: Public Service Administrator at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 5 and the Occupational Certificate: General Manager Public Service at NQF Level 6, are designed to provide structured pathways for public servants to develop the knowledge, practical skills and workplace competencies needed to perform effectively.

Both qualifications are accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), with the Public Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA) serving as the quality partner.

NSG Acting Principal Phindile Mkwanazi said the qualifications would contribute to professionalising the public service.

“We are excited about this development and the offerings as the NSG. The qualifications contribute to professionalising the public service by strengthening the capabilities required at both administrative and management levels. They also provide a clear developmental pathway for public servants,” Mkwanazi said.

Administrator qualification

The Occupational Certificate: Public Service Administrator is a 120-credit qualification at NQF Level 5 and is designed to be completed over 12 months.

Applicants must have an NQF Level 4 entry qualification and should be employed as public servants.

The qualification will be delivered through a blended model that includes block-release sessions.

It focuses on government systems, human resource administration, programme and project management, public service communication and administration, ethics and integrity, financial and supply chain administration, and the effective use of technology.

The programme combines theoretical knowledge with practical and workplace experience.

According to the NSG, the qualification is intended to strengthen administrative capacity, improve coordination and communication, and support more effective service delivery.

Developing public service managers

The Occupational Certificate: General Manager Public Service is aimed at preparing public servants for junior and middle-management responsibilities.

The NQF Level 6 qualification carries 150 credits and is also designed for completion over 12 months through a blended model with block-release sessions.

Applicants require an NQF Level 5 entry qualification.

The programme focuses on developing managerial, leadership, strategic and analytical competencies to promote administrative efficiency and support the implementation of government policies within departments.

It also aims to strengthen operational management, coordination and service delivery capabilities.

The qualification is particularly relevant to supervisors and administrative officials moving into junior and middle-management positions.

It prepares officials to manage functions including finance, human resources, information, communication and technology at unit level.