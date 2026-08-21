CPUT reports calm after week of unrest

The university said maintenance work to secure entry points and clean campuses remained under way.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) reported calm on its campuses after a week of unrest, with hundreds of students leaving university residences following an emergency evacuation.

The university said no incidents of violence or protest action were reported overnight on Thursday or Friday, while maintenance teams continued to secure and clean campuses.

Speaking to The Citizen, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the calm had strengthened the university’s view that evacuating its campuses and residences was necessary to de-escalate the situation.

“Another calm overnight and no issues,” Kansley said on Friday.

Hundreds of students leave

CPUT announced the closure of its campuses and residences earlier this week following escalating violence, including an arson attack at its Bellville campus.

On Wednesday, Kansley said the university’s emergency evacuation had been successful and that the aim was to de-escalate the violence.

“We had no incidents reported overnight, and campuses are calm. Many students have taken the opportunity to leave, and we are grateful that they have done so,” she said.

The university said its security presence had been significantly increased to ensure students who wanted to leave could do so safely and without intimidation.

Its residence coordinators were also working with vulnerable students to support them in returning home safely.

By Thursday, CPUT said the evacuation remained smooth, with hundreds of students having left.

“Day two of the evacuation continues to be smooth with no incidents of violence or protest action reported,” Kansley said on Thursday.

“So far hundreds of students have left and we appreciate them heeding our notice.”

Students call for transport support

While CPUT said students are leaving safely, some students had raised concerns about what happens once they leave university accommodation.

In a statement posted on CPUT’s Facebook page, students said there had been no clear public communication confirming specific transport arrangements.

They called for flexible transport assistance that would account for students travelling to different provinces, rural areas and communities that cannot be reached by ordinary university shuttle routes.

“Some students come from rural areas, different provinces and communities that cannot be reached by ordinary university shuttle routes,” they said.

The students proposed that CPUT provide transport funding or vouchers, suggesting a travel allowance of about R2 000 per eligible student to help cover transport and reasonable meal costs during the journey.

“Student safety should not end when a student leaves campus. It should extend throughout the journey and include the ability to return safely when university operations resume,” they said.

Violence prompted evacuation

The evacuation followed the setting alight of a building at the Bellville campus on Monday evening, amid broader protests over issues including CPUT’s proposed 2027 financial plan, student debt, registration requirements and residence-related concerns.

On Wednesday, Kansley said the decision to shut the campuses and residences followed the Bellville fire and previous incidents in which staff and students suffered critical injuries.

The university also estimated on Wednesday that infrastructure damage had exceeded R1 million.

“We can not be rebuilding and renovating the same infrastructure each year,” Kansley said.

The reported damage included a cafeteria being raided, a car being set alight, guard houses being torched and buildings being flooded.

Kansley said CPUT was also concerned that criminals were taking advantage of the protests to loot and steal.

The university said maintenance work to secure entry points and clean campuses remained underway.

“For us, the measure of success is simple – that we de-escalate violence, avoid a loss of life and bring calm to our campuses. We believe we have achieved that,” she said.