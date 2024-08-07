No longer a ‘feeding trough for the corrupt’: ActionSA welcomes proposed Nsfas overhaul

The political party believes outlined changes to the system will benefit students rather than hinder their educational pursuits.

Action SA said it approved the latest progress report detailing the challenges and steps ahead for the Nsfas programme changes.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) administrator, Freeman Nomvalo, on Tuesday called for support to make the scheme efficient as it tries to deal with late allowance payments, student accommodation issues and transparency.

Addressing media about developments in Nsfas since his appointment in April, Nomvalo called on all stakeholders to work and support the scheme while saying it needed to be organised and realigned to deliver on its mandates.

Became a ‘feeding trough’ for the corrupt

A statement from the political party welcomed this as it “provided a clear diagnosis of the many challenges plaguing the scheme and outlined the necessary steps to overhaul its management and administration to ensure it fully meets its mandate”.

“Following years of systemic mismanagement, the recognition of the significant task ahead in stabilising management and ensuring effective administration of Nsfas marks a welcome shift towards capacitating the institution with skilled, competent, and ethical professionals who can implement and give effect to sound governance practices,” the statement read.

“Importantly, as a starting point for addressing the dysfunction that has plagued the institution, ActionSA reiterates our call for the strengthening of control and oversight mechanisms to prevent a repetition of the phenomenon where the scheme was reduced to a mere feeding trough for a syndicate of corrupt officials, service providers, and politicians.”

The party said the scheme’s late or non-payment of accommodation and student allowances was a source of much toil across the education sector.

This necessitates that its administrative practices be changed. Particularly, a cost-effective and efficient payment system must be found without “unscrupulous middlemen intermediaries ” who act on their greed to the detriment of students.

Changes will support students

“Furthermore, ActionSA welcomes the acknowledgement that Nsfas outdated ICT [Information and Communication Technology] systems require an updated interface and data-sharing protocols between all stakeholders to improve the management of applications for bursaries, loans, and appeals.

“While addressing the dysfunction at Nsfas will be a long-term effort, ActionSA is optimistic that the ongoing efforts are heading in the right direction and will continue to monitor progress closely to ensure that every student benefits from a functional financial aid scheme that supports, rather than hinders, their educational pursuits.”

