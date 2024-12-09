Nsfas 2025 funding: December deadline looms

'Applicants who've already applied should track their application statuses,' said DHET Deputy Minister Buti Manamela.

With only six days left for students to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has urged students to submit their applications before the deadline.

DHET Deputy Minister Buti Manamela said students should not wait until the last minute to apply. Manamela was speaking during a media briefing last week.

Applications for Nsfas 2025 funding close on 15 December 2024.

According to Manamela, the funding scheme provided funding assistance to over 900 000 South African students in the current academic year.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training is committed to providing bursaries and loans to qualifying and deserving students who require financial assistance to study in either a public university or a college.”

How students can apply

Students can apply by going to the Nsfas website and following the steps below:

Create a myNsfas profile

Complete all required information

Submit your application

Applicant must have the following criteria to be eligible:

The Nsfas bursary is open to all South African citizens and permanent residents with a combined household income of not more than R350 000 per annum before deductions.

For persons living with disabilities, the combined household income is capped at R600 000 per annum before deductions.

Sassa grant recipients automatically qualify on financial eligibility.

The Nsfas Loan is open to all South African citizens and permanent residents with a combined household income between R350 001 and R600 000 per annum before deductions.

For persons living with disabilities, the combined household income is capped at R600 000 per annum before deductions.

“Applicants who’ve already applied should track their application statuses by also logging into their portal through the website it is important to regularly monitor your status and also look out for any other communication from Nsfas through your emails,” Manamela added.

Those not eligible

According to Nsfas, pupils with the following can not apply for the funding:

Students who have received 100% study funding from non-NSFAS sources.

A student who already has obtained an undergraduate qualification and wants to study for a second undergraduate qualification.

A student who has achieved a certificate qualification and wants to study for a second certificate qualification.

Students studying at a private institution.

Students enrolled for qualifications not approved by DHET and/or SAQA accredited.

Manamela further warned students to be cautious of bogus websites pretending to be Nsfas.

“It is important not to share your details and keep your Nsfas account private Nsfas employees will never ask for your login details or passwords those who have not applied do not wait until the 15 of December apply now,” he said.

