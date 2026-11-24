Nsfas said it could not release allowances because the approved budget for TVET allowances had been depleted

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board has approved a budget reallocation to settle outstanding final 2026 allowances for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college students.

The approval follows intervention by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Yusuf Cassim after delays left students waiting for accommodation, tuition and other allowances.

Nsfas had initially scheduled the payments for 17 November before moving the date to 19 November. However, the payments were postponed again, leaving affected students uncertain about when they would receive their money.

In an update, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said the board had approved the budget revision and that Nsfas would now approach the department and the minister for the necessary approval.

“Once the necessary approvals are in place, Nsfas will process the payments and communicate the revised payment date,” the department said.

Why Nsfas delayed TVET allowances

The issue emerged during a day-long 2027 Nsfas policy and readiness workshop on Friday, where Cassim raised concerns about the outstanding payments.

According to the department, Nsfas told the deputy minister that it could not release the allowances because the approved budget allocation specifically set aside for TVET allowances had been depleted.

Cassim questioned why the scheme could not use funds available elsewhere in its budget or reserves to settle the outstanding payments.

Nsfas explained that it could only spend money according to its approved budget unless its board and the minister approved a revision.

The deputy minister then outlined the steps Nsfas needed to follow to secure the outstanding payments, including obtaining board approval for a budget revision before submitting the application to the department for ministerial approval.

The board has since approved the proposed revision, clearing the way for Nsfas to approach the department and minister.

Students still waiting for payment

Despite the board’s approval, students will have to wait for the remaining administrative approvals before Nsfas can process the outstanding allowances.

The department stressed that Nsfas remained responsible for administering the payments and obtaining the necessary approvals.

It also clarified that the deputy minister’s office did not control Nsfas disbursements and could not commit to a specific payment date.

Cassim said students who had already secured funding should not suffer because of administrative delays.

“Students who have already been approved for funding should not be left without their final allowances because of process delays,” he said.

“I raised this matter on Friday and provided clear guidance on the budget revision process so that Nsfas can urgently secure the necessary approvals.”

The department said Cassim had maintained daily follow-ups since Friday to ensure the process moved as quickly as possible.

The deputy minister’s office also committed to providing regular public updates as the approval process progresses and until the outstanding payments are made.