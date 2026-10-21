Nsfas receives 868 626 applications with 10 days left before deadline

Nsfas has reminded applicants that applications are free and must be submitted through its official website.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has received 868 626 applications for the 2027 funding cycle, with prospective students having just 10 days left to apply before the application window closes on 31 October.

Nsfas said its latest application dashboard, dated 19 October 2026, recorded 868 626 applications, including submissions from university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college applicants.

The scheme has urged prospective students who have not yet applied to submit their applications before the deadline, warning that it will not be extended.

“Nsfas thanks all prospective students who have applied and urges those who have not yet done so to submit their applications before the closing date of 31 October 2026. There will be no extensions,” the scheme said.

Women account for most applications

Female applicants account for most submissions, with 616 558 applications, or 70.98% of the total. Male applicants submitted 252 068 applications, accounting for 29.02%.

University applicants make up most of the applications received, with 800 382 submissions. TVET college applicants accounted for a further 68 244 applications.

The figures also show that 653 778 applications came from South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) applicants, while 214 848 were submitted by non-Sassa applicants.

Nsfas warns against application scams

With the deadline approaching, Nsfas has reminded applicants that applications are free and must be submitted through its official website or mobile application.

Applicants must ensure their information is accurate and complete and that they submit all required supporting documents.

The scheme has also warned prospective students against fraudulent social media accounts and individuals demanding payment to assist with applications.

“Nsfas cautions applicants against fraudulent social media accounts and unauthorised individuals demanding payment for application assistance or promising guaranteed funding,” it said.

The scheme stressed that applicants should protect their personal information and avoid paying individuals or organisations claiming they can secure funding.

“These platforms are not authorised by Nsfas, and applicants are urged to exercise caution, protect their personal information and never pay individuals or organisations claiming to facilitate or guarantee an Nsfas application or funding outcome,” it said.

“Nsfas applications must be submitted through official platforms, and no one can guarantee a funding outcome.”

Suspected fraud can be reported anonymously to the Nsfas Fraud and Corruption Hotline email at [email protected].

Prospective students have until 31 October 2026 to apply for funding for the 2027 academic year.

Nsfas has urged applicants to use its official platforms and consult its communication channels for updates and guidance.