JUST IN: Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said eight of the 12 suspended pupils were prefects.

The principal of Pretoria High School for Girls has been suspended for three months while the Gauteng Education Department investigates racism allegations.

The school has been rocked by fresh allegations of racism that have led to 12 pupils facing disciplinary processes. The pupils have also been suspended.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and some pupils staged pickets on Tuesday as Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school.

Watch the video below:

Fighters let’s retweet. We are uprooting racism to its entirety at Pretoria Girls High School pic.twitter.com/HCuKZ0yAsD July 30, 2024

Pretoria Girls High principal suspended

Briefing the media on the progress of the investigations, Chiloane announced eight of the 12 suspended pupils were prefects at the school.

“They were withdrawn immediately, together with the privileges that come with that particular endorsement, support or approval of being a prefect,” he said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Students suspended over Cape Town school ‘slave auction’

The MEC also confirmed the suspension of the principal following investigations that uncovered new evidence, including previous complaints about racism from last year.

“One of the whistle-blowers got victimised, but she did come forward and we were able to get that evidence.

“So, based on, that while we are still busy with the disciplinary process, we have taken a decision to suspend the principal of the school up until we conclude this matter. We have appointed the deputy principal, one of the deputies, to come and act in the interim,” Chiloane continued.

This is a developing story