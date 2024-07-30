Daveyton school principal ‘unaware’ of regulations on taking pupils out on excursions

Among the recommendations are disciplinary action against the principal and regular training on departmental policies and regulations.

A report into the drowning of two pupils from the Daveyton Skills Schools has recommended that action be taken against the principal for the incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the families of Siphamandla Peterson and Sibusiso Sibiya on Tuesday.

The pupils drowned during a discipline camp at Rock Falls Adventure Ranch in Centurion on 15 April 2024.

According to the investigation, the school principal made all the decisions regarding the camp on her own and did not follow any procedures.

ALSO READ: Law firm investigates deaths of two Daveyton pupils at discipline camp

“The report reveals that the principal of Daveyton Skills School said she did not know of the regulations on taking children out on school excursions,” the report states.

Was the camp approved by the department?

According to the report, the school principal did not submit any application to the department for the trip, as required. Consequently, no approval was granted.

“Crucial safety measures were not adhered to by the school and could not be identified or corrected by the department,” reads the report.

ALSO READ: ‘Schools can’t hide behind a disclaimer when pupils drown’ – Gauteng Education MEC

“The principal instructed that only the social worker accompany the pupils and supervise them at the camp. No teachers were invited. 19 facilitators from Rising Stars attended the camp. This was not in accordance with the teacher-learner ratio regulations,” notes the report.

When the incident occurred, the social worker was in the bathroom, and no facilitators were at the dam site.

“The conduct of the principal is extremely concerning. She did not acquire the approval from the department. The principal only sent only one social worker and relied on the facilitators who [did] not qualify as teachers.

“She did not verify their qualifications and presented them to parents as specialists. She failed to inform the parents of the risks associated with the activities to be undertaken by the pupils. The principal was remiss in her duties as the principal of the school.

ALSO READ: Pupil who shot principal targeted other teachers as well – Gauteng Education MEC

“She said she did not know about the regulations. We find this version concerning especially because there were at least two occasions where the department emphasised the importance of complying with the regulations.

“She received a memo urging schools to apply for trips three months prior, there was a checklist. She acknowledged receipt of the memo and signed it,” notes the report.

Principal did not inform SGB

Matome also expressed concern that the school governing body (SGB) was unaware of the camp, as they had not been informed. As a result, the SGB could not ensure the campsite was suitable for pupils or that teachers accompanied the pupils.

ALSO READ: ‘We want those questions responded to, scientifically’ – Law firm to investigate school girl’s drowning

Among the recommendations are disciplinary action against the principal and regular training on departmental policies and regulations.

The families have also opened a criminal case against the principal.