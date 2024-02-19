Principal shooting: Gauteng Education MEC tells pupils ‘there’s jail for children and it’s not nice’

The MEC has stressed that 'schools are safe' for pupils.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has visited Primrose Primary School in Germiston, Ekurhuleni where a Grade 6 pupil shot the principal last week.

Before the shooting, the principal saw sixth-grade pupils sitting in the foyer on Friday, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

He instructed them to take out their workbooks to study.

The 13-year-old boy then reportedly uttered something in response to the principal, who ignored the comment. Later in the day, it is speculated that the same pupil shot the principal in the staff room.

The principal, who was rushed to a local medical facility, is recovering from his injuries.

It is alleged that the firearm belongs to the pupil’s parent.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the shooting and has since arrested the teenager for attempted murder.

‘Schools are safe’

On Monday, Chiloane told Primrose Primary School pupils that the shooting incident was “not normal” but unprecedented.

“What I can tell you is that it’s not something that usually happens at schools. Don’t be afraid when you come to school. Schools are safe.

“That child did something that shocked all of us because he is your age. He is your friend and you could not [predict his actions],” he said.

The MEC confirmed that the 13-year-old boy was in custody of the police.

“It is unfortunate what’s going to happen now because once you do something like this even your future gets compromised.

“We don’t know what is going to happen to the child, but he is arrested and he is in jail for children. They must not tell you that there is no jail for children. There is jail for children and it is not nice,” Chiloane said.

Chiloane further urged the pupils not to disregard and disrespect their teachers.

“You must listen to them because your teachers are your parents in school. If you respect your mother and father at home, you must [do the same with your teachers] at school.”

Oakdale stabbing

Earlier this month, Chiloane was met by a tough crowd of disgruntled parents after an alleged stabbing incident at a school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

The MEC went to Oakdale Secondary School on Friday after a Grade 8 boy was reportedly stabbed to death.

The pupil was allegedly stabbed after a fight broke out outside the school’s premises on 8 February.

A Grade 10 pupil was also injured.

It is further alleged that the incident was influenced by prevalent gang violence among pupils from different schools in the area.

