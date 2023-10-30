GDE sets 5-day deadline for investigation into tragic death of Thokoza pupil

The firm has been appointed by GDE to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Sibusiso and will provide recommendations on how to conclude the matter.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has given an independent law firm investigating the death of Grade 6 Thokoza pupil, Sibusiso Mbatha, five days to conclude their investigation.

The Mbatha family and Khehlekile Primary School were introduced to Rangata Attorneys on Monday.

The 12-year-old tragically took his life on 23 October after he was allegedly verbally abused and bullied by a teacher at a school who allegedly made homophobic remarks at him.

Five days to conclude investigation

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane introduced Rangata Attorneys to the school governing body and grieving Mbatha family and said they have been given five days to conclude their investigations.

“For those who are responsible or have done something that could have led to what happened, we are going to see those recommendations and act on them without any hesitation,” said the MEC.

Chiloane said the recommendations and what they propose are very important for the department to prevent these kinds of situations.

“We can’t have our children, at such a young age or whatever age, take their lives. We have also seen an escalation as of late,” the MEC said.

Chiloane added that it was most important to bring peace to the Mbatha family, the Khehlekile Primary School community, and the LGBTQI+ community.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of calls from the LGBTQI+ community who feel that there is a level of discrimination that took place in the school and the education sector as a whole. They feel that it is not supportive or [is] discriminatory in its structuring,” he said.

“This is a conversation we must have, and the rights of people should never be compromised in any way.

‘We are not coming to point fingers’

Baitseng Rangata, the director of Rangata Attorneys, which is based in Pretoria and Johannesburg, assured the school governing body that they are independent and that they received a full briefing.

“We are neutral, and we’re not coming here to point fingers. Our responsibility is to investigate and get the facts, not to point fingers but to provide recommendations that are going to assist the department, society, and school to make sure that incidents of this nature do not repeat themselves,” Rangata said.

The firm said they will come to the school as early as Wednesday to gather evidence and also go to the family.

Rangata also emphasised to the family that the law firm will not be taking sides but looking at the facts and how to prevent such incidents.

“There isn’t anything we can do as lawyers and the department to bring back your child’s life, but we can give you respect and closure that his death is not in vain,” the attorney said.