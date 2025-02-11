UFS classes suspended a day into the academic year, here’s why

Students who attended lectures on Tuesday were reportedly forced out of class by protesters.

Main building of the University of the Free State,UFS. Picture: UFS page

Nearly 40 000 students started their academic year at the University of Free State (UFS) on Monday, but by Tuesday lecture halls were empty.

Protests gripped two of the three campuses at the university, with frustrated students airing several grievances.

In a memorandum sent to the students by the student representative council (SRC), and seen by The Citizen, among the issues raised were:

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allocations and appeals;

Students unable to add more modules to their timetable;

Student debt and provisional registration.

UFS SRC president Pfarelo Maphangule told The Citizen that about 200 students who owed fees were not allowed to register this year, while others have not received their financial allocation from Nsfas.

Call to unite

They are protesting under the slogan “Fasi Teki Mfundi”, which translates to “student tie your takkies”. They are encouraging all students, whether affected or not, to take part in the protest.

“The problem is not only happening in the Bloemfontein campus but also in QwaQwa,” Maphangule added.

ALSO READ: Nsfas moves to resolve outstanding accommodation payments amid tensions

“We have already drafted a memorandum of demand for the university, but no one has come down,” said Maphangule.

Maphangule said if the institution does not respond to their cries, no classes will be held.

Maphangule also claimed that he had been told he would be suspended for supporting the protests and barred from the Bloemfontein campus.

Kicked out of lecture halls

Students who attended lectures on Tuesday were reportedly forced out of class by protesters.

Those who stay on campus were urged to stay inside their residences for their safety.

While the university has yet to formally suspend the academic programme, some lecturers have reportedly sent out messages to students urging them not to attend class until the situation on campus calms.

The Citizen has reached out to UFS for comment on the protests. Any update from the university will be included once received.

Sympathy but frustration

One student, who asked for their name to be withheld, told The Citizen they were sympathetic to the protests but it was affecting their studies.

“I sympathise with those who haven’t registered for whatever reason, but we are also being affected by our academics being delayed,” the student said.

“I just hope this won’t last for long.”

Thousands apply to UFS

The university has been flooded with applications in recent weeks. While its website claims 39 701 people study at the institution, it told The Citizen that it had received more than 180 000 applications.

“Over the past years, the matric results have allowed for more new applications for admission to the University of the Free State (UFS) from applicants who had not applied to the institution before.

“This resulted in an increase in the quality of applicants from 2019 to 2025. The new undergraduate headcount for applicants grew from 68 679 to 190 562 in 2024 and 180 015 in 2025.”