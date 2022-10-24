Police recover two bodies suspected to be missing Stellenbosch couple

Kgomotso Phooko

Western Cape police retrieved the bodies of a man and a woman in a quarry dam in Paul Kruger Street, believed to be those of the missing Stellenbosch couple on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the bodies were recovered from a motor vehicle that had seemingly fallen into the quarry.

Police were called by a resident who alerted them that they spotted an object in the centre of the dam.

“The local police members responded and secured the scene, when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle, which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible,” said Swartbooi.

They then requested assistance from the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Diving unit, who worked on retrieving the vehicle from the dam.

The joint teams then discovered two bodies in the vehicle, both of whom were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Police have opened an inquest for further investigations and those with information are urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Bodies believed to be missing Stellenbosch couple

The bodies that were recovered in the dam are suspected to be those of a missing young Stellenbosch couple.

Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19, were reported to be missing by the police on Sunday.

Missing Stellenbosch couple, Leila Lees, 18 and Ethan Kirkland, 19 were last seen on Friday.

The young couple was last seen on Friday in Stellenbosch around 5pm, driving a maroon Subaru Forester with a registration number CA280247, the vehicle recovered from the dam, matches their car.

Police have not confirmed if indeed the bodies belong to the missing couple.

