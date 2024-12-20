Ramaphosa signs Bela Act into law, suspended clauses resolved after consultations

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act into immediate effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the appointment of the new national executive of the 7th Democratic Administration held at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act with immediate effect.

The President announced on Friday afternoon that he has instructed Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to see to the full implementation of the Bela Act.

He said the Act aims to enhance educational equality across South Africa.

“Let us ensure that our children get the best education so that they can take our beautiful country and our diverse nation forward to a prosperous future,” he said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Ramaphosa signed the Act into law on 13 September, but he suspended the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 for a three-month period to allow for consultations with opposing parties.

These clauses stirred political reactions, with some parties like Rise Mzansi showing support, while others, including the DA and AfriForum, have expressed opposition, saying it threatened Afrikaans-medium education in South Africa.

Clause 4 of the Bela Act gives the Department of Basic Education (DBE) more authority over the admission policy, and clause 5 requires school governing bodies (SGBs) to submit the school’s language policy to the provincial head of department (HOD) for approval.

The President affirmed that the constitution grants every person the right to receive education in their chosen official language, where reasonably practicable.

Right to receive education on chosen language

“This is a right that applies equally to an English speaker as it does to a Zulu speaker. It applies equally to someone who speaks Afrikaans as it does to someone who speaks Xitsonga, Sesotho, Sepedi, isiXhosa, Setswana, Tshivenda, isiNdebele, or siSwati,” he said.

“And now, it also applies equally to someone who uses the South African Sign Language.”

Over the last three months, parties have engaged in discussions to reach consensus on clauses 4 and 5. Ramaphosa received a report from the government of national unity (GNU) ‘clearing house’ mechanism last week.

The GNU ‘clearing house’ mechanism brings together parties to address contentious issues and report to the leaders of the political parties represented in the GNU.

The President said that the parties agreed in their final report that the Bela Act should not be sent back to Parliament for amendments to the contested sections.

Parties agree to implement Act fully

“The GNU clearing house participants agreed that the Act be fully implemented,” Ramaphosa said.

“I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a Presidential Proclamation to bring the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into operation from today.”

He added that he has instructed Gwarube to ensure the timely implementation of the Act, particularly regarding universal Grade R access, and to prepare the consequential regulations outlining norms and standards.

The President said all bodies and all officials responsible for the implementation of this act are required at all times to Act in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and the relevant policies and regulations.

‘Leave no child behind’

“We must therefore do everything in our means to ensure that every child, without exception, has equal access to a decent, quality education,” he said.

“We must therefore leave no child behind.”